Ed Sheeran dresses as a bride to marry Rupert Grint in ‘A Little More’ video

Highlights:

Ed Sheeran reunites with Rupert Grint 14 years after Lego House in the music video A Little More.

In a surreal wedding scene, Grint lifts the veil to reveal Sheeran dressed as the bride.

Sheeran appears in around 60 different costumes throughout the video, playing multiple roles.

The video continues Grint's obsessed fan character storyline from Lego House.

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album Play is set to release on 12 September 2025.

Ed Sheeran has returned to one of his most memorable music video concepts by reuniting with Rupert Grint in his latest single, A Little More. The video acts as a follow-up to their 2011 collaboration, Lego House, and features Grint reprising his role as an obsessive fan. Directed by Emil Nava, the music video combines dark comedy, surreal elements, and nostalgia.

In the new storyline, Grint plays a man who has just been released from prison after serving 14 years for stalking Ed Sheeran. The video is part of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, which is set for release worldwide on 12 September 2025.

What Happens in the ‘A Little More’ Video

In A Little More, Rupert Grint’s character attempts to rebuild his life after incarceration. He attends a “Stalkers Anonymous” support group, goes through therapy sessions, and finds work cleaning a mansion. During this time, he meets a woman played by Nathalie Emmanuel, known for her roles in Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious. Their connection leads to a romantic relationship and a wedding proposal.

Throughout the video, Ed Sheeran appears in multiple roles, including a prison guard, therapist, gym trainer, and wedding guest. The pivotal moment comes during the wedding ceremony: when Grint lifts the bride’s veil, it reveals Ed Sheeran in full bridal attire. The video concludes with the two characters slow-dancing under a disco ball, creating a surreal but memorable finale.

Behind the Scenes: Ed Sheeran in 60 Different Costumes

In behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram, Ed Sheeran revealed that the concept of the video originated from him. He said, “The story is that Rupert gets out of prison after stalking me for years, then starts seeing me everywhere. I had to get Rupert for it. It wouldn’t work with anyone else.”

The shoot lasted five days, making it Sheeran’s longest music video production to date, and required around 60 costume changes. Director Emil Nava described the shoot as “basically a movie.” Sheeran’s roles included a priest, garbage collector, gym-goer, and even the bride at the wedding. Nathalie Emmanuel joined the project at short notice and described it as “fun and wonderfully weird.”

Connection to Lego House

A Little More directly references Lego House, where Rupert Grint played an obsessed fan who sneaks backstage at a Sheeran concert. The new video imagines what could have happened after that obsession led Grint’s character to prison. The song’s lyrics reinforce this theme, reflecting a mixture of admiration and resentment. Lines such as, “Life got better when I lost you, but every day I hate you just a little more,” capture the emotional tension behind the comedic visuals.

Ed Sheeran’s Album Play and Recent Collaborations

The single A Little More follows Sheeran’s recent releases Sapphire, featuring a Hindi-Punjabi duet with Arijit Singh, Azizam, and Old Phone. The new album Play departs from his previous “math symbol” titles and is expected to feature personal storytelling alongside experimental sounds.

In anticipation of the release, Ed Sheeran has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and musicians from the UK and US, highlighting his intent to create an international crossover album.

Fan Reaction to Ed Sheeran in a Wedding Dress

Clips of Grint lifting the veil to reveal Ed Sheeran in a wedding dress have been widely shared online. Fans called it a “perfect full circle” moment following Lego House, praising both Sheeran and Grint for embracing the absurdity. The reunion has also been seen as a nostalgic nod for fans who have followed Sheeran since the early days of his career, combining humor with a heartfelt connection to his musical past.