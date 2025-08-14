Kathy Griffin opens up about third facelift and recovery process

Kathy Griffin confirmed her third facelift, plus eyelid and chin surgery.

Procedures were performed by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr Ben Talei.

Recovery was “painful” and involved post-surgery drains.

Griffin has a long history with cosmetic procedures, starting with a nose job at age 26. - Advertisement -

Kathy Griffin has publicly confirmed undergoing her third facelift, along with eyelid and chin surgery. The 64-year-old comedian discussed the details on her Talk Your Head Off podcast, sharing both the reasons behind the procedures and the realities of the recovery process.

“Yes, it’s my third. I know that’s so vain! No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes,” Kathy Griffin told listeners.

Her recent surgeries included a facelift, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), a fox eye lift, and chin work. She noted, “There’s a stitch in my chin, which you’re probably not going to see unless you’re under me, but not in that way.”

Kathy Griffin Credits Beverly Hills Surgeon Dr Ben Talei

Kathy Griffin named Beverly Hills-based Dr Ben Talei as the surgeon who performed the procedures. Dr Talei is also known for working with singer Sia, whose results Kathy Griffin described as “the best” she had ever seen.

This latest work adds to Kathy Griffin’s history with cosmetic enhancements, which spans decades and includes multiple surgeries and treatments.

Kathy Griffin Describes Painful Recovery

Kathy Griffin said she did not want to present the recovery as easy or glamorous. “I’m going to be honest, it’s painful,” she said. “So, these people who say it’s like getting a tooth filled? No. It’s painful.”

She explained that immediately after surgery, she stayed in what she called a “rich lady recovery place” before returning home with a nurse. Describing the first night, she said, “The first night there are drains that come out of your chin… it’s disgusting. But the vanity takes over.”

Kathy Griffin’s Long History with Cosmetic Surgery

Kathy Griffin’s experience with cosmetic procedures began in her mid-20s. At the age of 26, she had her first nose job after being told she would “work more” in the industry with a smaller nose.

Since then, Kathy Griffin has undergone breast augmentation, a brow lift, liposuction, facial peels, and three facelifts. Her openness about these procedures has been consistent throughout her career.

In her 2009 memoir, Official Book Club Selection, Kathy Griffin included unfiltered post-surgery images. She wrote, “I want women to know what lipo looks like. Are you sure you don’t want to just work out a little more?”

Why Kathy Griffin Chooses to Speak About Cosmetic Work

While many celebrities avoid discussing cosmetic enhancements, Kathy Griffin has often chosen transparency. She has spoken candidly about pressures in Hollywood related to appearance and the impact of beauty standards on women in the entertainment industry.

Her latest facelift, combined with her willingness to describe the details of recovery, continues a long-running conversation she has had with her audience about body image and self-perception. Even while acknowledging a “touch of vanity,” Kathy Griffin has used her platform to address the realities behind cosmetic surgery.

Public Conversation Around Kathy Griffin’s Surgery

Kathy Griffin’s openness about her third facelift comes at a time when cosmetic procedures remain a subject of public interest and debate. Her remarks, combined with her history of sharing both successes and difficulties, contribute to wider discussions about aging, appearance, and personal choice in the entertainment business.

For Kathy Griffin, the decision to talk openly about surgery is consistent with her comedic and public style—direct, self-aware, and often unfiltered.