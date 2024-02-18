14.3 C
Home
Entertainment

‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal, has died at the age of 19.

Suhani’s father Sumit Bhatnagar said his daughter was suffering from Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness.

She was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

“She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn’t be diagnosed.

“When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid,” Bhatnagar told reporters.

Suhani was a resident of Sector 17 in Faridabad. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in the city.

The young actor became a prominent face after appearing in the 2016 biographical drama about a wrestler who mentors his two daughters to success.

Zaira Wasim played young Geeta while Bhatnagar portrayed the role of Babita. The grown-up versions of the characters were played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Aamir Khan played the role of their father, Mahavir Phogat.

Bhatnagar and Wasim also featured in the popular song ‘Bapu Sehat Ke Liye’ from the movie.

In a social media post, Khan’s production house condoled Bhatnagar’s death.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani.

“Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,” Aamir Khan Productions said in the post on X.

The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned the death.

“Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family,” he said in a statement.

Suhani had taken a break from acting to complete her studies.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

