14.3 C
London
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentGulzar conferred Jnanpith Award
EntertainmentHeadline news

Gulzar conferred Jnanpith Award

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in...
Headline news

SpiceJet’s Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways, Sky One bid for Go First

Ajay Singh, the head of SpiceJet, together with Busy...
Headline news

Mechanic running child sexual abuse site gets 16 years jail

A Cheshire-based mechanic has been jailed for 16 years...
Headline news

Woman gets seven years jail for assisting in genital mutilation

A woman was sentenced to seven years in jail...
Entertainment

BBC issues statement after firing The Apprentice’s Dr Asif Munaf

The Apprentice contestant, Dr Asif Munaf, was booted out...

Legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar and spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya will be honoured with the Jnanpith Award.

According to the selection committee, the 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been awarded to Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit and Shri Gulzar for Urdu.

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar, has penned several memorable and iconic songs in Hindi cinema.

He started his career as a lyricist with the film Kabuliwala, starring Balraj Sahni.

He has penned songs and scripts in numerous films, and also directed several acclaimed feature films including Maachis, Aandhi, Mausam, Khushboo, Parichay and Koshish.

He has earlier received the Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works.

Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of hundreds of books.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Swami Rambhadracharya’s contributions while addressing the Tulsi Peeth Programme in Chitrakoot last month

“Rambhadrachary ji is such a sage of our country, on whose knowledge base alone many universities of the world can conduct their studies and research. Despite not having eyesight since childhood, your eyes of wisdom are so developed that you have memorized all the Vedas. You have written hundreds of books. ‘Prasthanatrayi’ on Indian knowledge and philosophy is considered difficult even for great scholars. Jagadguru ji has also written his commentary in modern language,” PM Modi said.

“This level of knowledge, this level of intelligence is not limited to a personal level. This intelligence is the heritage of the entire nation. And that is why, our government honoured Swamiji with Padma Vibhushan in 2015,” he added.

The Jnanpith Award was instituted in 1961 by Bharatiya Jnanpith. Along with the Sahitya Akademi Awards, it is the foremost prize for Indian literature.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India crush England to lead Test series 2-1

Cricket 0
YASHASVI JAISWAL’s unbeaten double century and five wickets by...

‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19

Entertainment 0
Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in...

NHS doctor suspended for treating private patients illegally during pandemic

UK News 0
A British Indian physician responsible for managing numerous coronavirus...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc