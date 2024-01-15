2.5 C
London
Monday, January 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter military
EntertainmentHeadline news

BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook enter military

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Big B buys plot in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot in a...
Headline news

Maldives’ Muizzu loses key poll battle to pro-India opposition

Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu faced a setback on the...
Entertainment

Netflix to stream ‘Devara’, ‘Pushpa 2’ and more Telugu titles post-theatrical run

NTR Jr‘s Devara, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu...
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri ‘thrilled’ with success of ‘Hanu Man’

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for helming The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent...
Entertainment

Sanjana Sanghi: Start of a special journey

SANJANA Sanghi began her acting career at a very...

BigHit Music, the management agency of South Korean music septet BTS, on Monday, said members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have entered the military for mandatory service and will soon perform their duties at the training camp.

Jin, the oldest BTS member, enlisted in 2022, followed by J-hope last April. Suga, the third member, started his service in September 2023.

The remaining four members — RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — initiated the enlistment process in November 2023.

In a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse, BigHit Music expressed gratitude towards ARMY, the fan group of the band, for supporting BTS over the years.

“Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day,” the agency said in the statement.

BigHit Music also appealed to fans to refrain from sending gifts to the serving members as it could lead to problems with storage and even misplacement.

“The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail,” it said.

Fans can instead send messages to the artists on Weverse, added BigHit Music.

The agency also asked for ARMY’s cooperation during the members recruit training graduation ceremony.

“In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

“We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time.”

BTS, which debuted in 2013, had announced their hiatus in June 2022. The members hope to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members were allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Big B buys plot in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Surgeon whose car hit schoolgirl in Bicester to pay £135,000

UK News 0
A surgeon has been ordered to pay £135,000 in...

Big B buys plot in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot in a...

Maldives’ Muizzu loses key poll battle to pro-India opposition

Headline news 0
Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu faced a setback on the...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc