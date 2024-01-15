Big B buys plot in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has purchased a plot in a 7-star enclave in Ayodhya, ahead of the opening ceremony of the much-anticipated Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh.

The 81-year-old has bought the property in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a leading Indian publication reported citing real estate industry sources aware of the deal.

While HoABL did not disclose the size and value of the plot, industry sources suggest it is around 10,000 square feet and was valued at £1.45 million.

Spread over 51 acres, The Sarayu is set to be formally launched on January 22, the day ‘pran-pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony will take place in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

The project, which will also have a five-star palace hotel in collaboration with the Brookfield group-owned Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, is expected to be completed by March 2028, the report further said.

Commenting on his investment, Bachchan said, “I am looking forward to embarking on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries.”

“His investment in our Ayodhya project reflects confidence in the city’s economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage,” HoABL Chairman Abhinandan Lodha said in a statement accessed by the publication. He also said that they were thrilled to welcome the megastar as the “first citizen” of The Sarayu, adding that Amitabh Bachchan’s association with the project would turn it into “a symbol of Ayodhya’s global spiritual significance.”

Interestingly, Bachchan’s birthplace Prayagraj is four hours away from Ayodhya through NH-330.

On the work front, Senior Bachchan will next be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898. The science fiction film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The Hindi remake of the successful Hollywood film The Intern is also in the pipeline, which will once again see him share screen space with Deepika Padukone.

