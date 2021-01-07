More Britons than ever are splashing out on champagne to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

Three of Britain’s top five supermarket groups – No. 2 Sainsbury’s, No. 4 Morrisons and No. 5 Aldi – have all this week highlighted buoyant sales of the sparkling wine in the run-up to Christmas and the new year holiday.

With COVID-19 restrictions closing the hospitality sector, people tended to celebrate in their homes.

Sainsbury’s said on Thursday sales of premium champagne soared 52 per cent in its third quarter to q1 January.

“Customers celebrated Christmas in smaller gatherings and they wanted to treat themselves,” chief executive Simon Roberts told reporters.

On Tuesday, Morrisons said champagne sales were up 64 per cent compared with last year, while on Monday Aldi said it had sold 4.5 million bottles of champagne, sparkling wine and prosecco in December alone.

Market researcher Nielsen said on Wednesday champagne sales in the UK rose 18 per cent year-on-year in the four weeks to 26 December, while crémant sparkling wine sales were up 51 per cent.

Rival Kantar said on Monday that with options to drink in pubs, bars and restaurants limited, Britons spent £310 million more on alcohol in supermarkets in the 12 weeks to 27 December compared with the same period last year.