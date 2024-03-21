‘Bridgerton 3’ new teaser offers sneak peek into Kate and Anthony’s romance

16.3 C
By: Shelbin MS

While we wait for the third installment of Bridgerton with bated breath, Netflix has teased us with a brand-new teaser in the run-up to the two-part release dates.

The one-minute video offers a glimpse of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Viscountess Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) – whose love story was the centre of the show’s previous season.

In the video, which is set at a ball, Anthony approaches Kate who is speaking to his mum, Dowager Viscountess Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell). He then asks his mother for a moment to dance with his “beautiful wife” and whisks a delighted Kate away.

The period drama is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family.

In the first season, we saw the love drama unfold between the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page.

Season two centered on Anthony Bridgerton’s story as he took on the challenge of finding himself a suitable wife and his love interest with leading lady Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

The third season of the show skips the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope, who are already well known to fans of the television show.

Bridgerton season 3, which consists of eight episodes, will launch in two parts, the first being released on May 16 and the second on June 13.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

