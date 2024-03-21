Artists to present Assamese dance traditions at The Nehru Centre

A remarkable cast of artists from both the UK and India will showcase Assam’s vibrant dance traditions at an event at The Nehru Centre on Friday (22).

The show will have a diverse array of folk dances, each one a window into the rich cultural heritage of a specific Assamese tribe.

Among the featured performances will be the Bihu dance, a joyous celebration of the harvest season that explodes with energetic movements and colourful costumes.

Jhumur, a mesmerising dance traditionally performed by women, will capture your attention with its graceful swaying motions and melodious songs.

The powerful Tiwa dance, believed to have originated as an appeasement ritual to the rain god, will leave a lasting impression with its vigorous footwork and rhythmic chanting.

Beyond the folk traditions, the evening will also showcase the elegant beauty of Sattriya, a classical dance form with a rich history.

A key figure in this presentation is Bahana, a dedicated disciple who has honed her skills for over 14 years under the esteemed tutelage of Guru Ramkrishna Talukdar, an internationally renowned Sattriya exponent. Bahana’s dedication is evident in her dual qualifications – a degree and a diploma in Sattriya. Her talent has even been recognised by the Indian Government, awarding her the prestigious title of Graded Artiste.

But Bahana’s accomplishments extend beyond the dance floor. A graduate of the prestigious Royal College of Art, she currently utilizes her talents in the Civil Services. In this role, she prioritises the needs of the people, ensuring that the solutions she designs have a positive impact on their lives.

Sharing the stage with Bahana is Chinnu Kishore, a name synonymous with promoting the rich art and culture of Northeast India, particularly in the UK. Kishore is the founder of Luiporia Nasoni, a platform dedicated to preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage of the region.

Through her active roles in both the NEICCUK (North East India Community Centre UK) and the United Assam Association of the UK, Kishore serves as a prominent ambassador for inclusivity and cultural exchange.

Kishore’s dedication extends beyond advocacy work. In her professional life, she champions diversity and inclusivity at Turner and Townsend, a leading construction and consultancy firm. Her exceptional contributions haven’t gone unnoticed – she’s received numerous awards in both the UK and India for her work in art, culture, and charitable endeavours.

Notably, Kishore’s involvement in dance therapy projects for the elderly in Guwahati, India, highlights her commitment to using dance as a tool for healing and fostering well-being within communities.

This evening promises to be a unique and enriching experience – a testament to the dedication and talent of these remarkable artists. Witness the captivating grace of the Bihu dance, feel the rhythmic energy of the Jhumur, and be transported to the heart of Assam’s diverse tribes through their captivating dance traditions.

The audience can witness show Enchanting Dances of Magnificent Assam Chinnu Kishore & Bahana Saikia on 22nd March 2024 (Friday) from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at The Nehru Centre, 8 South Audley Street Mayfair W1K1HF United Kingdom.