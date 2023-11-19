9.2 C
Australia invite India to bat first in World Cup final
Cricket

Australia invite India to bat first in World Cup final

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

AUSTRALIA captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against India in the final of the 50-overs World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (19).

Two-time champions India have been the form team winning all 10 games to make the final against five-time winners Australia in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

Both the teams fielded the same set of 11 players who featured in their respective semi-final victories.

“Dew is one factor and it’s quite dewy in the night at this venue,” Cummins said explaining his decision.

“I’m really proud of the group. Tough start to the tournament but they haven’t put a foot wrong since.”

Home captain Rohit Sharma said he would have preferred to bat first anyway.

“I would’ve batted first, big game and runs on the board,” the opener said.

“It’s the biggest occasion, in terms of cricketing events. We got to stay nice and calm.”

“It’s a dream come true to captain the team in the final.”

Teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

