Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul announce pregnancy

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul thrilled their fans with joyous news on Instagram, announcing they are expecting their first child in 2025. The couple shared a joint post with the message, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025,” along with a charming image featuring tiny feet and an evil eye. Athiya, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, added a white heart emoji to the post, sparking an outpour of congratulations from fans, family, and friends.

The pregnancy announcement arrives after months of speculation. In April, rumors circulated when Suniel Shetty’s comment on a dance reality show led to assumptions about Athiya’s pregnancy. A source close to the family had previously clarified, “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way.”

Athiya and KL Rahul met in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and their relationship blossomed over the years. The couple married in 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, attended by close family and friends.

They shared wedding pictures on Instagram with the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Fans eagerly await updates as the couple embarks on this beautiful journey.