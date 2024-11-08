Prabhas signs multi-film deal with ‘Salaar’ makers Hombale Films

Tollywood star Prabhas has inked a major three-film deal with Hombale Films, the production house behind his recent hits Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and its sequel, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam.

Fresh from the success of both Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas continues his reign in Indian cinema, becoming the only actor with more than five projects in simultaneous production.

This new multi-film agreement not only includes Salaar 2, scheduled to complete the franchise’s storyline, but also confirms two additional films set for release in 2027 and 2028.

Though further project details are still under wraps, industry insiders suggest that Prabhas could be collaborating with celebrated directors like Prasanth Varma and Lokesh Kanagaraj in these ventures. These rumors, though unverified, have only fueled fan enthusiasm as they eagerly anticipate Prabhas’s portrayal of new and dynamic roles.

The official announcement of this partnership also puts an end to recent speculations of tension between Prabhas and Hombale Films following Salaar’s box-office performance. This deal solidifies their ongoing commitment to deliver cinematic spectacles together, dismissing any rumors of a rift.

As the actor and production house prepare to roll out these thrilling projects, fans are invited to stay tuned for more details on Prabhas’s upcoming cinematic journey.