19 C
New York
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha Kapoor...
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos of Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha Kapoor as he celebrates his 42nd birthday

By: vibhuti

Date:

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with his daughter Raha Kapoor. (Photo credit: @aliabhatt)

Related stories

Alia took to her social media to share a sweet birthday message for her husband, sharing unseen and adorable family photo of Alia, Ranbir, and Raha embracing a tree.

Today, on Ranbir’s 42nd birthday, Alia gave fans a heartfelt glimpse of the beautiful bond between Ranbir and their daughter Raha.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

There’s also a magical, slightly blurry photo of Alia sitting on Ranbir’s lap as he beams at the camera. This birthday tribute has been winning hearts all over the internet. One fan commented, “OMG you guys are giving such family goals ❤️,” while another declared the trio “Cutest family ever😍.” Other fans left sweet comments like, “Happy birthday to the one who makes alia’s heart smile and her eyes shine ♾️ RK ❤️,” and “Happy birthday raha ke papa.”

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Why is Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday more famous than Shah Rukh Khan in Bangladesh?
Next article
Maggie Smith, legendary actress of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, passes away at 89

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Maggie Smith, legendary actress of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, passes away at 89

Entertainment 0
Maggie Smith, the beloved actress known for her roles...

Harris vows migration crackdown, reform as she finally visits border

Headline news 0
Kamala Harris pledged Friday (27) she would tighten the...

Why is Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday more famous than Shah Rukh Khan in Bangladesh?

Entertainment 0
Many Bollywood stars have ventured into other industries in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc