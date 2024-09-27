Why is Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Panday more famous than Shah Rukh Khan in Bangladesh?

Many Bollywood stars have ventured into other industries in search of success, but few have managed to achieve significant recognition abroad. Among the rare success stories are names like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, who have become global icons.

However, one surprising name that made waves outside India is Chunky Panday, father of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who became a massive star in Bangladesh. At one point, he was even compared to Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan.

Chunky Panday, best known today for his comedic role as “Akhri Pasta” in the Housefull series, once ruled the Bangladeshi film industry. Panday’s journey to international stardom, however, was not by choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday)

Despite delivering a superhit film in Bollywood with Aankhen in 1993, he struggled to find work in the industry for six months after the film’s release. With the Bollywood landscape changing rapidly due to the rising stardom of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Chunky Panday found himself sidelined.

In 2018, Chunky Panday opened up to IANS about this challenging phase in his career. He explained how he ended up working in Bangladesh: “The money was good, and I was in dire need of money at that time, so I accepted the offer. It was a kind of gamble for me. But my first film became such a huge hit that I never looked back and worked there for five years until I got married in 1998.”

- Advertisement -

His decision to take on a film offer from Bangladesh would prove to be a life-changing move. The film became a blockbuster, catapulting him to fame in the country. Over the next five years, Panday established himself as one of Bangladesh’s biggest film stars, at times drawing comparisons to Shah Rukh Khan.

At the peak of his stardom in Bangladesh, Chunky Panday even moved his residence to the country, as Bollywood offered him little work. His popularity soared, and he became a household name. Yet, even with his newfound fame, he remained grounded. After his marriage to Bhavna Panday in 1998, the couple went on their honeymoon to Bangladesh.

It was during this trip that Bhavna gave Chunky some valuable advice, reminding him of the deep love the Bangladeshi people had for him. She also encouraged him not to forget his roots.

Reflecting on this, Chunky said, “When I came back, I learned and appreciated the value of success. I had a game plan in my mind which was not there in the beginning. Maybe I was too young. One tends to blame others, but one should not do that. You are the creator of your success and failure.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @edits_animationhd

Chunky Panday’s career in Bangladesh was not without its challenges. While he thrived in the country, Indian films were largely banned from release there. This was to protect the local film industry from being overshadowed by Hindi films.

In fact, it wasn’t until Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released in 2023 that a Bollywood film made its way into Bangladeshi cinemas. By that time, the country had been grappling with political turmoil, which only intensified after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned following 50 years in power and fled the country.

Despite his success in Bangladesh, Chunky Panday longed to return to Bollywood. A year after his marriage, he decided to make a comeback to the Indian film industry. However, by the time he returned, Bollywood had largely forgotten him. With no significant roles being offered, Chunky found himself going from office to office, asking for work.

He refused to give up and persisted in his efforts, which eventually paid off. Over time, Chunky Panday reinvented himself, taking on supporting roles that left a lasting impact. His comedic performance as “Akhri Pasta” in the Housefull franchise earned him a new fan base, and he has since become one of Bollywood’s most beloved character actors.

Chunky Panday’s journey from being sidelined in Bollywood to becoming a superstar in Bangladesh, and later reinventing himself back in India, is a testament to his perseverance. Today, his story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring actors, showing that success often comes from unexpected places and that resilience can lead to a career resurgence even after setbacks.