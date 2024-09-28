Maggie Smith, legendary actress of Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, the beloved actress known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, has passed away at the age of 89. Her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, shared the heartbreaking news on Friday, September 27. In a statement through publicist Clair Dobbs, they said, “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.”

They revealed that she passed away peacefully at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, surrounded by close friends and family. “She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother,” the statement continued. They also expressed their gratitude to the hospital staff for their kindness during her final days, and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Maggie Smith’s career spanned over 70 years, with more than 50 films and numerous television and theater roles to her name. She won two Academy Awards, first in 1969 for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and later in 1978 for California Suite. In addition to her two Oscars, she won four Golden Globe Awards and received several other nominations.

Born in Ilford, England, in 1934, Smith made her stage debut at 18 in a production of Twelfth Night. Her first film role came in 1956 in Child in the House. Over the next several decades, she became a familiar face on stage and screen, starring in classic films like Sister Act and Tea with Mussolini.

She gained global fame among younger generations as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. Maggie continued her career with major success in the popular BBC series Downton Abbey, where she played the sharp-tongued Dowager Countess Violet Crawley. For her performance, she won three Emmy Awards.

Speaking about her reputation for playing strong-willed characters, Smith once said, “It’s true I don’t tolerate fools, but then they don’t tolerate me, so I am spiky.” She also joked, “Maybe that’s why I’m quite good at playing spiky elderly ladies.”

Despite her immense fame, Maggie Smith remained humble. In a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, she shared how her role in Downton Abbey led to fans recognizing her on the streets for the first time. She said, “I love wandering around on my own and I just couldn’t. It was very difficult when you’re on your own because you have no escape.”

Smith also spoke about her legacy after receiving the Evening Standard Icon Award. She said, “Everything’s an icon. If you have been around long enough you are an icon. A rather dusty icon, or a national treasure.”

Smith was married twice, first to actor Robert Stephens, with whom she had her two sons. They divorced in 1975, and she later married playwright Beverley Cross, who passed away in 1998. When asked about loneliness in a rare interview, she admitted, “It seems a bit pointless, going on one’s own and not having someone to share it with.”

Maggie Smith is survived by her two sons, Toby and Chris, and her five grandchildren. She will be remembered as a true icon of stage and screen, loved by generations of fans.