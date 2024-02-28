10.9 C
Features

Akshata spotted casually roaming in the streets of Bengaluru

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and daughter of prominent industrialist couple, Narayan and Sudha Murthy was spotted in the Indian city of Bengaluru with her family. She was seen casually roaming around in an area, Raghvendra Mutt with her parents and her daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

She was checking out books at the mutt in casual clothes without a visible security detail. The video went viral on social media and was covered by Indian media houses. The family was spotted in casual outfits, netizens reacted to the video by appreciating their simplicity.

Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight,” X user @GuruPra18160849 wrote while sharing the video.

 

 

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

