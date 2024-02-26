6.4 C
London
Monday, February 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeaturesTokyo’s new digital art museum draws tourists
Features

Tokyo’s new digital art museum draws tourists

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

Farhan Sattar: Life-saving urgency of organ donation

THE life-saving issue of organ donation, which is rarely...
Features

Indian artisans prepare gifts for grand Ambani wedding

Indian big fat wedding is scheduled for Anant Ambani,...
Features

Garden club puts Bangladeshi women in touch with their lost roots

THE Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) will be delighted to...
Features

Idli, rajma among top 10 dishes causing significant damage to biodiversity

Indian cuisine has always varied from region to region,...
Features

Japan’s 1000-year-old ‘naked man’ festival comes to end due to ageing population

“Jasso, joyaso” (meaning “evil, be gone”) chants reverberated through...

IT’S immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable – and now the digital art of Japanese collective teamLab, a major tourist draw, has a new home in the country’s tallest skyscraper in Tokyo.

A shifting vortex of spotlights and a mirror room filled with ethereal “wobbling” orbs are among the brand-new artworks at the “teamLab Borderless” permanent exhibition, which opened earlier this month.

They join dozens of other mesmerising displays, from waterfalls of light to birds leaving colourful trails as they dart by, in a labyrinthine display at the 330-metre Azabudai Hills building in central Tokyo.

Visitors can explore the complex of artworks that combine projection and sound

“Our goal is to touch people and prompt them to reflect on life and the world in a more positive way,” Toshiyuki Inoko, director of the globally renowned teamLab collective, said.

“Our work is the continuation of our past endeavours, but offers a whole new experience at the same time.”

Visitors to the attraction at Azabudai Hills, which has towered over central Tokyo since its completion last year, are free to wander through the complex of artworks that combine projection and sound.

Some displays move from room to room, and others react to visitors’ movements, with petals scattering as they approach and fluid lights rippling at their feet.

The exhibition has more than 50 artworks featuring a mix of natural and otherworldly motifs, from slowblooming flowers to a vast room of cables through which digital light appears to rain down.

Many exhibits were shown at the previous incarnation of “teamLab Borderless” in Tokyo Bay, which was open from 2018 to 2022.

Visited by stars including Will Smith and Kim Kardashian, it holds the Guinness World Record for the most visited museum dedicated to a single art group, with nearly 2.2 admissions in 2019.

Visitors can explore the complex of artworks that combine projection and soundAs well as visual and auditory pleasures, the installations at the new “teamLab Borderless” also appeal to the senses of smell and taste, with green tea and ice cream served under special table projections.

Humans “perceive the world with their bodies, but these days our perception of the world is often through the internet, or television”, Inoko said.

“So, we wanted to create an experience” that appealed to all senses, Inoko added.

The exhibition is well poised to take advantage of a recent boom in tourism to Japan, with visitor numbers hitting a record monthly high in December.

TeamLab was founded in 2011 and also runs another museum in Tokyo called “teamLab Planets” that has shown popular artworks worldwide. (AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Farhan Sattar: Life-saving urgency of organ donation

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian-origin man arrested over deaths of Gujarati family trying to illegally cross into US

USA News 0
A man of Indian origin was arrested in Chicago...

Conservative party not Islamophobic, says Sunak

Headline Story 0
British prime minister Rishi Sunak denied on Monday that...

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas dies at 72

Entertainment 0
Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, best known for “Chitti...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

Indian farmers want Parliament to discuss their demands

Headline Story 0
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday said the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc