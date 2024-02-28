10.9 C
London
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeaturesMarine heatwave triggers devastating decline in North Pacific humpback whales
Features

Marine heatwave triggers devastating decline in North Pacific humpback whales

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

Akshata spotted casually roaming in the streets of Bengaluru

Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and...
Features

Tokyo’s new digital art museum draws tourists

IT’S immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable – and...
Features

Farhan Sattar: Life-saving urgency of organ donation

THE life-saving issue of organ donation, which is rarely...
Features

Indian artisans prepare gifts for grand Ambani wedding

Indian big fat wedding is scheduled for Anant Ambani,...
Features

Garden club puts Bangladeshi women in touch with their lost roots

THE Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) will be delighted to...

In 1972, a humpback whale named Festus, a beloved figure off the coast of southeast Alaska, entertained onlookers for 44 years. However, in June 2016, Festus was discovered dead in Glacier Bay National Park, having succumbed to starvation, believed to be a result of an unprecedented marine heatwave.

New research, published by Royal Society Open Science, reveals that the North Pacific humpback whale population experienced a 20 per cent decline between 2013 and 2021 due to the adverse effects of warmer waters on the ecosystem.

“The [2014-2016] marine heatwave really diminished the productivity of the ocean in a way that critically undermined humpback whale populations,” says Ted Cheeseman, a marine biologist at Southern Cross University in Lismore, Australia who led the study.

Humpback whales, known for their melodic underwater songs and acrobatic displays, faced near extinction due to centuries of hunting. By 1976, their numbers in the North Pacific had dwindled from 1,200 to 1,600 individuals.

Post the whaling ban, the population peaked at nearly 33,500 in 2012, with an average growth rate of 6% between 2002 and 2013. Such a remarkable 40-year upward trend led to the removal of humpbacks from the US Endangered Species Act in 2016.

However, in the same year, an extreme marine heatwave persisted in the northeast Pacific, causing maximum sea temperatures to rise 3-6°C above average from 2014 to 2016. This warming reduced nutrient availability for phytoplankton, the foundation of the marine food web, triggering a cascade effect across the ecosystem.

 

humpback-whale-hunting
Humpback whales were declining due to hunting during the 1970s (Representative image: iStock)

The study underscores how the decline in nutrients affected the entire food chain, impacting everything from sardines to seabirds to sea lions.

The research emphasises that humpback whales, renowned for their adaptability in switching prey, struggled when the entire ecosystem experienced decreased productivity. Sustained heatwaves not only lead to starvation, as evidenced by Festus but also result in skinny whales.

These emaciated individuals are more susceptible to diseases, and female whales in poor condition are less likely to reproduce. The study draws parallels with research on humpbacks in Antarctica, where warmer ocean conditions led to lower pregnancy rates.

Ari Friedlaender, an ecologist at the University of California Santa Cruz, believes that the 2014-16 marine heatwave likely impacted pregnancy rates and contributed to the demise of certain North Pacific humpbacks.

Long-term monitoring efforts, such as using drones to study Hawaii-born humpback whales and collaborative projects like Happywhale, played a crucial role in gathering data for the study.

Ted Cheeseman founded Happywhale in 2015, creating a vast photo-identification database using images contributed by 46 research organizations and over 4,000 citizen scientists. This “Facebook for whales” employs image recognition algorithms and boasts a 97-99 per cent accuracy rate for identifying humpbacks, aiding researchers in tracking various marine species.

As oceans and their inhabitants face challenges, Lars Bejder, director of the Marine Mammal Research Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, underscores the importance of these sentinel creatures. Healthy oceans contribute to healthy whale populations, making ongoing monitoring efforts vital to understanding and mitigating the impacts of large-scale oceanographic events.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Akshata spotted casually roaming in the streets of Bengaluru

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Saira Choudhry, Jason Manford to join cast of BBC’s ‘Waterloo Road’

Entertainment 0
The BBC has announced that Saira Choudhry and Jason...

In India’s highest-ever bust, 3,300 kg of narcotics seized off Gujarat coast

India News 0
INDIAN agencies Wednesday (28) made their highest-ever narcotics bust...

India seeks agriculture reforms at WTO meeting

Headline Story 0
India hopes to reach a deal on a key...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc