Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan dispel divorce rumors with joint appearance at party

Amid ongoing rumors of discord between Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, new pictures have surfaced, showing the duo attending a party together. The photos, shared on social media by entrepreneur Anu Ranjan and actor Ayesha Jhulka, have effectively quashed speculations surrounding their relationship.

At the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek twinned in elegant black outfits. Aishwarya donned a sleek suit, while Abhishek opted for a classic bandhgala paired with trousers. Anu Ranjan posted a picture featuring Aishwarya taking a selfie alongside her mother, Brindya Rai, while Anu held Brindya’s hand. Abhishek stood nearby, smiling warmly. Anu captioned the post, “So much love warmth (pink heart emojis).”

Fans quickly reacted to the photos, with one commenting, “Shutting off all false rumours.” Another wrote, “Strong women don’t just divorce to avoid the problem. They look for solutions. Aishwarya Rai with her mother and husband Abhishek Bachchan last evening at a party.”

Actor Ayesha Jhulka also shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram Stories, showcasing Aishwarya clicking selfies and posing with Abhishek and other guests. Ayesha, dressed in a red saree, was joined by several notable attendees, including Tusshar Kapoor and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. While the exact venue and details of the party remain unknown, the images have drawn significant attention online.

The rumors of a potential split between Aishwarya and Abhishek first emerged in July 2024 during Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities. Speculation arose when Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya arrived separately, while the rest of the Bachchan family—including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli—made a joint appearance.

Tensions reportedly escalated further when neither Abhishek nor his family publicly wished Aishwarya on her birthday earlier this month. However, the couple’s recent public appearance seems to have put these rumors to rest, as they appeared relaxed and in good spirits.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in 2007 in a high-profile ceremony. The couple shares a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born on November 16, 2011. Despite occasional rumors about their relationship, Aishwarya and Abhishek have consistently demonstrated their commitment to family and have often been spotted supporting each other’s professional endeavors.