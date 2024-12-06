Aamir Khan disagrees with Shah Rukh Khan on Indian films’ lack of Oscar nominations

Actor Aamir Khan has weighed in on why Indian films often miss out on Oscar nominations in the Best International Feature Film category, expressing a perspective that contrasts with fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan’s views.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Aamir reflected on the challenging nature of earning an Oscar nod and explained why Indian films face stiff competition on the global stage.

During the discussion, Aamir highlighted the competitive nature of the category, stating, “People forget that’s probably the toughest category at the Oscars. Because when you’re competing for Best Film, you’re competing with a limited number of films. But in the Best International Feature category, you’re actually competing with the best film from each country… And then you’re in an arena where there are 80 other films. And to be nominated among 80 films is itself tough.”

He further elaborated, “The reason why we don’t have nominations every year for India is because there are films from Iran, Germany, France, from all over the world which are very good films. You’re in very good company. To get nominated is a huge deal.”

This discussion also revisited an older statement by Shah Rukh Khan, who suggested that Indian films might need to adapt their format for international recognition. Shah Rukh had previously commented that films like Lagaan were a blend of art and commercial cinema but added, “If I’m invited to your party, I need to dress up in the code you tell me to. I cannot be wearing my code of two and a half hours and five songs. We have to change that.”

Aamir, however, disagreed with this assessment, pointing to Lagaan as a counterexample. He remarked, “No, I don’t agree. Because Lagaan was three hours and 42 minutes. And it had six songs. And it got nominated. To get nominated, the members really have to love your film. Lagaan proves that a film with songs, which is also very long, is not a problem for the Academy members. According to me, it depends on how good your work is, and how you’re able to touch hearts. Members are also human beings at the end of the day. You have to accept that other countries are also making equally good films.”

Despite the challenges, Indian cinema has had notable moments at the Oscars. Only three films—Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan—have been nominated in the Best International Feature category. More recently, RRR claimed victory in the Best Original Song category, while The Elephant Whisperers and Writing with Fire received recognition in documentary categories.

Aamir’s iconic Lagaan remains a standout achievement in Indian cinema. Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2001 period sports drama narrates the story of villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket to avoid paying oppressive taxes. With its unique blend of storytelling, music, and cultural context, Lagaan continues to symbolize the potential of Indian cinema on the global stage.