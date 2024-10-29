16.7 C
Adele dazzles in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s couture for her Las Vegas residency’s opening show

(Photo credit: @gauravguptaofficial)

Adele’s return to the Las Vegas stage at Caesars Palace became an unforgettable fashion moment with her dazzling choice of attire: the “Cosmic Black Saturn Orbit Gown,” custom-designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.

Adele donned floor-length gown featured 3,000 black crystals, with 2,880 smaller crystals and 244 larger ones adding extra sparkle. (Photo credit: @gauravguptaofficial)

This floor-length gown, featuring 3,000 black crystals, 2,880 of which were small crystals and 244 larger ones, shimmered as Adele performed, adding a celestial touch to her emotional performance and tribute to Celine Dion.

 

According to Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram post, it took over 93 hours and a team of skilled artisans to bring the gown to life. The dress boasted an off-shoulder, structured bodice, a pleated bust, a plunging neckline, and full-length sleeves, creating a stunning silhouette.

Adele finished her look with diamond hoop earrings, rings, soft waves parted to one side, and dewy makeup with shimmery eyes, rosy cheeks, and pink lips. (Photo credit: @gauravguptaofficial)

Adele completed her look with diamond hoops and rings, soft side-parted waves, and a dewy, shimmery makeup look with blushy cheeks and pink lips.

Gupta shared his excitement, noting how Adele’s powerful presence inspired the design, making her stage return a memorable blend of musical and fashion artistry.

