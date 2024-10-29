Adele dazzles in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s couture for her Las Vegas residency’s opening show

Adele’s return to the Las Vegas stage at Caesars Palace became an unforgettable fashion moment with her dazzling choice of attire: the “Cosmic Black Saturn Orbit Gown,” custom-designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta.

This floor-length gown, featuring 3,000 black crystals, 2,880 of which were small crystals and 244 larger ones, shimmered as Adele performed, adding a celestial touch to her emotional performance and tribute to Celine Dion.

According to Gaurav Gupta’s Instagram post, it took over 93 hours and a team of skilled artisans to bring the gown to life. The dress boasted an off-shoulder, structured bodice, a pleated bust, a plunging neckline, and full-length sleeves, creating a stunning silhouette.

Adele completed her look with diamond hoops and rings, soft side-parted waves, and a dewy, shimmery makeup look with blushy cheeks and pink lips.

Gupta shared his excitement, noting how Adele’s powerful presence inspired the design, making her stage return a memorable blend of musical and fashion artistry.