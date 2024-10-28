Taran Adarsh on why Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’ failed: A disconnect with mass audiences

Fans eagerly anticipated Jigra, especially given Alia’s consistent history of impactful performances, but it ultimately received lackluster reception and became her lowest-grossing opening in a decade. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Adarsh broke down what he believes led to this outcome, focusing on a mismatch between the film’s artistic approach and commercial appeal.

Addressing the creative direction, Adarsh noted that the choice of director may have contributed to the film’s failure. He remarked, “You want to make a commercial film, reach a wider audience, but then you choose a director whose sensibilities don’t align with that goal. What is Dharma Productions known for? I genuinely want to tell Karan and Apoorva that Dharma Productions began with Dostana, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman, directed by Raj Khosla. It was a massive hit—a true commercial, masala film.”

Adarsh also commented on Karan Johar’s initial successes, arguing that they came from an understanding of mainstream Bollywood storytelling. Reflecting on Johar’s early days, he said, “When Karan Johar started out, it was with a love story, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. This is your core strength. But when you stray from this to make metro-centric films that reflect a certain worldview, they may not suit the commercial expectations for that particular project. The failure of such films is inevitable.”

For Adarsh, one of the key reasons behind Jigra’s box-office struggles is Dharma Productions’ shift from traditional Bollywood mass-appeal content to what he sees as overly niche films that cater primarily to audiences in upscale urban areas.

He said, “Cater to the masses, not just the elite. If you make films for just 5-6 select cities, a flop is certain. Several exhibitors have told me they don’t run as many Hindi films anymore—they’re showing South Indian films because that’s what audiences want. Those films have that ‘masala’ element. We used to make these kinds of masala films. The 70s and 80s were the era of masala movies, and one hit would follow another.”

According to Adarsh, the focus on films that appeal to only a small segment of viewers leads to missed opportunities with broader audiences, especially in regions outside Mumbai’s affluent neighborhoods.

He expressed frustration with filmmakers who, in his view, are too concerned with meeting the tastes of critics or elite audiences: “The masses want to watch your films; they are the ones who make you a superstar. But you shifted away and started making metro-centric films. Who wants to watch these? Who are you catering to? The Bandra-to-Versova crowd? Are you seeking approval from critics who expect to see Hollywood in Bollywood? Tell those critics to pack up and go to Hollywood if that’s what they want.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has two significant projects lined up following Jigra: YRF’s spy thriller Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, in which she stars alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. Her upcoming releases may provide an opportunity to bounce back at the box office, but Adarsh’s comments suggest that for success, aligning with broader audience expectations could be crucial.