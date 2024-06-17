26 C
New York
Monday, June 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFoodNews20 thieves armed with sledgehammers rob PNG Jewellers in Sunnyvale, CA
News

20 thieves armed with sledgehammers rob PNG Jewellers in Sunnyvale, CA

By: vibhuti

Date:

These robberies have caused millions of dollars in losses and widespread panic among business owners and the local community.

Related stories

Headline news

Indian-Americans have outsized, positive impact on US, says report

The Indian-American community in the country has grown to...
News

White House officials to address the US-India strategic forum

The officials and Senators from the White House will...
News

Indian-origin commissioner candidate arrested for online impersonation in Texas

A 30-year-old, Indian-origin candidate for commissioner in the US...
Headline news

Indian workers replaced me, says Indian-American engineer who lost job

Social media is buzzing with shock and sadness after...
News

Imran Khan has sought Pakistan government’s forgiveness, says his party’s leader

Former cricketer and prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan...

In a shocking incident, a gang of 20 thieves used sledgehammers to rob a PNG Jewellers store in Sunnyvale, California, as shown in surveillance footage. The thieves broke through the doors and smashed several display cases.

So far, police have arrested five individuals related to the robbery, and the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected soon.

The CCTV footage, which shows armed men breaking into the jewelry shop with hammers, has gone viral on social media.

In response to a series of robberies targeting Indian jewelry businesses in California, including Sunnyvale and Newark, officials held a meeting on Friday (14) with leaders and members of the Indian-American community.

These robberies have caused millions of dollars in losses and widespread panic among business owners and the local community.

- Advertisement -

Sunnyvale has seen at least three high-profile robberies. Mayor Larry Klein held a meeting with affected jewelry business owners and key city officials, including Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Police Phan Ngo, Interim City Manager Tim Kirby, and the AIA leadership team.

Community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria expressed gratitude, saying, “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Larry Klein, Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Police Phan Ngo, Interim City Manager Tim Kirby, and Connie V. for their prompt response and unwavering support during this crisis.

Their collaboration and dedication have been instrumental in addressing the community’s concerns and ensuring swift action.”

Chief of Police Phan Ngo shared important safety and prevention measures with business owners to help prevent future incidents. He assured the community that strong action will be taken against the criminals and that police patrols will be increased to enhance security.

Bhutoria added, “Our businesses now feel a sense of relief knowing that effective measures are being taken to protect them. This situation has shown the strength and resilience of our community and the importance of strong leadership in times of crisis.”

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Indian-Americans have outsized, positive impact on US, says report

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian-Americans have outsized, positive impact on US, says report

Headline news 0
The Indian-American community in the country has grown to...

Modi meets Sullivan as India and US strengthen bilateral ties

News 0
Prime minister of India Narendra Modi met US National...

Alia Bhatt turns writer, publishes her debut book for kids

Entertainment 0
Actress Alia Bhatt has ventured into the realm of...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc