20 thieves armed with sledgehammers rob PNG Jewellers in Sunnyvale, CA

In a shocking incident, a gang of 20 thieves used sledgehammers to rob a PNG Jewellers store in Sunnyvale, California, as shown in surveillance footage. The thieves broke through the doors and smashed several display cases.

So far, police have arrested five individuals related to the robbery, and the investigation is ongoing, with more arrests expected soon.

The CCTV footage, which shows armed men breaking into the jewelry shop with hammers, has gone viral on social media.

In response to a series of robberies targeting Indian jewelry businesses in California, including Sunnyvale and Newark, officials held a meeting on Friday (14) with leaders and members of the Indian-American community.

These robberies have caused millions of dollars in losses and widespread panic among business owners and the local community.

- Advertisement -

Sunnyvale has seen at least three high-profile robberies. Mayor Larry Klein held a meeting with affected jewelry business owners and key city officials, including Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Police Phan Ngo, Interim City Manager Tim Kirby, and the AIA leadership team.

Community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria expressed gratitude, saying, “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mayor Larry Klein, Vice Mayor Murali Srinivasan, Chief of Police Phan Ngo, Interim City Manager Tim Kirby, and Connie V. for their prompt response and unwavering support during this crisis.

Their collaboration and dedication have been instrumental in addressing the community’s concerns and ensuring swift action.”

Chief of Police Phan Ngo shared important safety and prevention measures with business owners to help prevent future incidents. He assured the community that strong action will be taken against the criminals and that police patrols will be increased to enhance security.

Bhutoria added, “Our businesses now feel a sense of relief knowing that effective measures are being taken to protect them. This situation has shown the strength and resilience of our community and the importance of strong leadership in times of crisis.”