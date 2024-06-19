28.4 C
New York
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFoodNewsSuhas Subramanyam becomes first Indian-American to win Virginia general assembly election
News

Suhas Subramanyam becomes first Indian-American to win Virginia general assembly election

By: vibhuti

Date:

Suhas Subramanyam, first-ever Indian American to win the election for Virginia General Assembly. (Photo credit: @SuhasforVA)

Related stories

News

Vancouver’s Indian Consulate reaffirms commitment to fighting global terrorism on anniversary of Kanishka bombing

India is leading the fight against terrorism and collaborates...
News

20 thieves armed with sledgehammers rob PNG Jewellers in Sunnyvale, CA

In a shocking incident, a gang of 20 thieves...
Headline news

Indian-Americans have outsized, positive impact on US, says report

The Indian-American community in the country has grown to...
News

White House officials to address the US-India strategic forum

The officials and Senators from the White House will...
News

Indian-origin commissioner candidate arrested for online impersonation in Texas

A 30-year-old, Indian-origin candidate for commissioner in the US...

Suhas Subramanyam, the first Indian-American to win an election in the Virginia General Assembly, has secured the Democratic primary for a Congressional seat, defeating 11 other candidates, including fellow Indian-American Krystle Kaul.

Subramanyam is the first South Asian to win the elections. He hails from the south Indian tech city of Bengaluru and was to be elected to the Virginia General Assembly in 2019 and to the Virginia State Senate in 2023. He is running for the US House of Representatives from the 10th Congressional District of Virginia, which has a sizable Indian-American population.

Its current occupant, Democrat Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, had announced last year that she would not be running for the seat. Subramanyam, 37, was born in Houston to Indian-American parents who migrated to the US from Bengaluru. In 2015, he was appointed by then-President Barack Obama to serve as a White House technology policy advisor.

Wexton had endorsed Subramanyam, who now faces Mike Clancy from the Republican Party.

- Advertisement -

Subramanyam said he was running for Congress with ensure a better future for America.

“The Congress is here to solve problems and to be proactive about the future. We should not be legislating not just for the next two years, but for the next 20 or 30 years. I want my kids—I’ve got two girls who are two and three—to live in a better country and in a better world than what we found,” he said.

Suhas said he wanted everyone to have a chance at the American dream.

“My parents are from Bengaluru and Chennai and spent some time in Secunderabad as well. They came here because they wanted to start a new life here. They wanted to be physicians, and you can make a great life in America as a physician,” he said.

He added that his parents didn’t have much when they came here, but they became successful through education and hard work.

“I want to make sure that everyone has a chance at that American dream. Everyone has a chance of creating a great business if that’s what they want to do, being a part of a great business and that they can empower themselves economically.

“But it really started with the fact that our community education is the great equaliser, and you can lift yourself up from any situation if you do well and study hard and work hard. And I want to make sure that stays the same way,” he said.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
20 thieves armed with sledgehammers rob PNG Jewellers in Sunnyvale, CA
Next article
Vancouver’s Indian Consulate reaffirms commitment to fighting global terrorism on anniversary of Kanishka bombing

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Prabhas helps pregnant Deepika Padukone get down stairs. Watch Video

Entertainment 0
At the pre-release event for the film Kalki 2898...

Meta restructures Reality Labs with focus on AR and Metaverse, includes layoffs

Business 0
Meta, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is...

Alia ‘excited’ for Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration on ‘Love & War’

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is again working with legendary...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc