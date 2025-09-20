Mohanlal’s ‘Vrusshabha’ teaser introduces father-son rebirth twist with large-scale visuals

Highlights:

Mohanlal plays a warrior king in a dual-timeline story.

The film is scheduled for a global Diwali 2025 release on October 16.

Fan reactions highlight the unexpected scale and visual effects.

The project is a pan-India collaboration led by Balaji Telefilms.

The teaser of Vrusshabha has been released, giving audiences a first look at Mohanlal in a commanding role as a warrior king. The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, is structured around a dual-timeline narrative that moves between ancient and modern settings.

The central idea explores the rebirth of two sworn enemies. In their new lives, the dynamic changes dramatically when one is reborn as the father and the other as the son. This twist adds a family conflict to the traditional themes of revenge and destiny. The teaser alternates between contemporary visuals and large-scale battle sequences, highlighting the scope of the story.

Plot and narrative

According to the official synopsis, the story is not a straightforward historical war drama. Instead, it presents a mix of myth and modernity. The rebirth element and the shift in relationships create a narrative built on tension and unresolved conflict.

The teaser reflects this by presenting glimpses of both time periods. Viewers see Mohanlal as a warrior king in a lavish ancient setting, contrasted with scenes from a more modern era. The storyline appears to emphasize the cyclical nature of destiny while grounding it in personal family struggles.

Fan reactions to Vrusshabha teaser

Fan responses have been immediate and varied. Before the release of the teaser, skepticism surrounded the project, mainly due to director Nanda Kishore’s past filmography. However, early reactions on X suggest a shift in perception.

Social media comments highlight the strength of the production values. Words such as “insane” and “surprisingly good” dominate the discussion, particularly in relation to the VFX and set design. Some viewers noted similarities to Baahubali, especially in the presentation of kingdoms and large battle sequences.

While a few reactions mentioned Mohanlal’s appearance in certain scenes, particularly regarding his hairstyle, the majority of feedback indicates increased anticipation. The general response suggests the teaser has exceeded expectations and built interest in the project’s release.

Release date and pan-India rollout

The film is scheduled for worldwide release on October 16, 2025, aligning with the Diwali weekend. The timing aims to draw large audiences during the holiday period.

Vrusshabha has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu. It will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and Kannada, giving the project a four-language rollout. This positions it as one of Mohanlal’s most widely distributed films, intended to reach audiences across India and abroad.

Cast details alongside Mohanlal

Mohanlal leads the cast in the central role of the warrior king. The production faced casting changes during its development. Initially, Roshan Meka was chosen to play the son but was later replaced by Samarjit Lankesh due to scheduling delays.

The cast also includes Ragini Dwivedi and Shanaya Kapoor in significant roles, supporting the core father-son storyline.

Technical crew and production scale

The production team behind Vrusshabha includes established names in Indian cinema. Music is composed by Sam CS, whose score features prominently in the teaser. Action choreography has been created by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva, and Nikhil, all recognized for their large-scale stunt work.

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is handling the sound design, ensuring technical depth. The film is produced through a collaboration between Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, led by Ekta Kapoor, which accounts for its pan-India ambitions.

Positioning of Vrusshabha in Mohanlal’s career

For Mohanlal, Vrusshabha represents one of his largest-scale projects to date. The dual-timeline narrative and father-son rebirth twist bring a unique angle to his filmography, while the production scale places it in comparison with other major Indian epics.

With simultaneous multi-language shooting, extensive VFX, and a planned global release, the project positions Mohanlal not only as a leading figure in Malayalam cinema but also as a central figure in the pan-India film market.