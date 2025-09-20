Robo Shankar dies at 46 after sudden collapse; industry pays tribute

Highlights:

Robo Shankar, 46, died on September 18, 2025, in Chennai after collapsing on a film set.

Cause of death: massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction.

Kamal Haasan paid tribute, calling him a younger brother in a Tamil poem.

Actors and political figures, including Dhanush and Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited his residence to offer condolences.

He was known for his comic timing and roles in films like Maari, Irumbu Thirai, and Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran.

Actor and comedian Robo Shankar died on September 18, 2025, after being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 46. Hospital officials said he was admitted in critical condition following a collapse on a film set and that a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction were the immediate medical causes cited. He was declared dead at 9:05 p.m. on September 18.

Robo Shankar: cause of death and medical details

According to the hospital statement, Robo Shankar was admitted on September 16 in critical condition with a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction secondary to a complex abdominal condition. Doctors provided intensive medical management in the critical care unit, but his condition deteriorated rapidly. He had previously suffered an episode of jaundice and significant weight loss in recent years, which affected his overall health.

Robo Shankar: collapse on set and timeline

Multiple reports say he collapsed on a film set two days before his death and was rushed to the hospital by unit members. He was undergoing monitoring in the intensive care unit after fluctuations in blood pressure before his condition worsened and he passed away on the evening of September 18. Funeral arrangements and the schedule for public condolences were reported by local outlets and industry contacts.

Robo Shankar: industry and political reactions

Tributes came quickly from across Tamil cinema and public life. Actor Kamal Haasan posted a Tamil poem in memory of Robo Shankar and wrote, “Just because you have gone does not mean you have left me,” describing him as a younger brother. Several leading figures from the film industry visited his residence in Valasaravakkam to pay respects, including Dhanush and Udhayanidhi Stalin. Directors, co-stars, and peers expressed shock and condolences on social platforms.

Robo Shankar: career and legacy

Robo Shankar rose from stage comedy and mimicry to become a familiar face on television and in films. He earned the nickname “Robo” for his robot-style dance moves in stage shows and gained wider recognition through the reality TV show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru. He moved into cinema with supporting roles and became known for memorable comic moments in films such as Maari, Irumbu Thirai, and Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran. He continued to work in both television and film up to his final projects, which included an appearance on Top Cooku Dupe Cooku and a role in Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu. Colleagues and critics noted his ability to create laughter from brief scenes and to reliably deliver comic timing.

What his passing means for Tamil entertainment

Robo Shankar’s death has left production teams, television audiences, and fellow actors processing a sudden loss. He had built an active career across formats, and several projects and shows that included him have paused for tributes. Public statements from peers and political figures highlight both the personal grief and the professional gap his passing creates in the industry. Reports indicate his family — including his wife Priyanka and daughter Indraja — were at the center of immediate support and arrangements following his death.

Notes on sources and reporting

This account is based on statements from the treating hospital and reporting by national and regional outlets that covered Robo Shankar’s collapse, hospitalization, cause of death, and the response from the film community. Key reporting outlets included hospital statements published by regional news services and coverage by national publications.