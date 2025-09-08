VMAs 2025: Biggest moments from a night of wins, protests, and surprises

Highlights:

Mariah Carey received her first-ever VMA, the Video Vanguard Award, after 40 years in music.

Sabrina Carpenter used her performance and acceptance speech to protest for trans rights.

Lady Gaga left the VMAs mid-show after winning Artist of the Year to perform at Madison Square Garden.

Rosé made K-pop history by winning her first solo Moonperson.

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) delivered a mix of overdue recognitions, political statements, unexpected exits, and history-making wins. The annual event once again showed why the VMAs remain a benchmark for music, culture, and public conversation.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga Share the Spotlight at the VMAs

One of the most notable moments of the VMAs came when Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were seen celebrating each other’s achievements. The two artists, often portrayed in the past as rivals, displayed a united front. Grande received recognition for Brighter Days Ahead, while Lady Gaga was honored with Artist of the Year.

The interaction drew significant online attention, with fans describing the moment as a “sisterhood.” Grande was visibly supportive when Gaga’s name was announced, standing and applauding. This show of mutual respect set the tone for the night and demonstrated how the VMAs often highlight both music and personal narratives within the industry.

Sabrina Carpenter Uses the VMAs Stage for Protest

Sabrina Carpenter’s performance became one of the evening’s defining moments. Emerging from a manhole surrounded by drag queens holding placards that read “Protect Trans Rights,” Carpenter made her set a statement as well as a performance.

Later, while accepting the award for Best Album, she reinforced her message with the line: “The world is your f**in’ oyster.” The audience reaction was immediate, with Ariana Grande rising for a standing ovation. This moment underscored the VMAs’ tradition of blending music with social commentary, cementing Carpenter’s role as a voice for inclusivity.

Lady Gaga Leaves the VMAs for Madison Square Garden

Lady Gaga’s actions at the VMAs underlined her unique status in the music industry. After winning Artist of the Year, she joked about having another commitment before leaving the award show to perform at Madison Square Garden. Her VMA performance was pre-recorded from the sold-out concert venue.

A fan reaction summed up the moment: “Only Lady Gaga can leave an award show for a bigger crowd.” The event highlighted how the VMAs remain a platform for artists to showcase their individuality, even when it means stepping away from the stage itself.

Doja Cat Brings Nostalgia to the VMAs Opening

Doja Cat opened the 2025 VMAs with a performance styled after a 1989 pep rally. The stage featured neon visuals and included a guest appearance from Kenny G on the saxophone. The performance was notable for its focus on fun and spectacle rather than deeper messaging.

Audience members, including Ariana Grande, were visibly engaged, showing how the VMAs can balance serious statements with lighthearted entertainment.

Mariah Carey Finally Wins a VMA

After four decades in the music industry, Mariah Carey received her first-ever VMA. She was awarded the Video Vanguard Award, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Holding the trophy, Carey looked at the Moonperson and said, “What were you waiting for?” The remark echoed the sentiments of fans and critics who had long questioned why Carey had not been recognized earlier. Her win was seen as a correction of a long-standing oversight, further reinforcing the VMAs’ role in honoring legacy artists.

Fashion Highlights at the VMAs

The red carpet at the VMAs 2025 carried a sense of nostalgia. Summer Walker’s look was inspired by Pamela Anderson’s style from 1999, while Ariana Grande wore a custom Fendi design channeling Audrey Hepburn. Jessica Simpson made her first VMA appearance in two decades, adding to the evening’s sense of revisiting past icons.

The VMAs red carpet is often as closely watched as the ceremony itself, and this year was no different, with social media feeds filled with comparisons to earlier eras.

Unexpected Wins and Losses at the VMAs

While established stars like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dominated, several surprising results made headlines. Rosé achieved her first solo Moonperson for Apt, marking a breakthrough for K-pop on the VMA stage. Megan Moroney received the first-ever VMA for country music, establishing a new category and expanding the awards’ scope.

On the other hand, major artists such as Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar left the VMAs without wins. These results sparked discussion about how the awards continue to deliver unexpected outcomes.

The VMAs 2025 in Perspective

The VMAs 2025 reinforced why the show remains a significant part of the cultural calendar. The event combined overdue recognition, political expression, and unpredictable results. From Mariah Carey’s long-awaited victory to Sabrina Carpenter’s bold performance, the VMAs continued their tradition of providing moments that resonate beyond the ceremony itself.

For more than three decades, the VMAs have served as a stage where music, culture, and public discourse converge. The 2025 edition reaffirmed that role, leaving audiences with moments that will be remembered long after the night ended.