‘Dabangg’ director Abhinav Kashyap criticizes Salman Khan ahead of film’s 15th anniversary

Highlights:

Abhinav Kashyap accuses Salman Khan of losing interest in acting over the past 25 years.

Kashyap calls the Khan family “vindictive” and controlling in Bollywood.

Remarks come ahead of the 15th anniversary of Dabangg.

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has renewed his criticism of Bollywood star Salman Khan, days before the 15th anniversary of Dabangg. Kashyap claimed that Salman, despite his superstardom, has shown little interest in acting for decades and only “does a favor by turning up to work.” He also accused the Khan family of being vindictive and controlling in the industry, citing past conflicts that affected his own career.

- Advertisement -

Abhinav Kashyap on Salman Khan

In a recent interview, Kashyap described his former leading man in strong terms, calling him a “gunda, badtameez, ganda insaan” (a goon, ill-mannered and bad person). He added that Salman has not been actively involved in his craft for the last 25 years.

“Salman is never interested in acting. He does a favour by turning up. He is more into the power of being a celebrity than the art of cinema,” Kashyap said. He stated that he only realized the extent of this behavior during the making of Dabangg in 2010.

Clashes with the Khan Family

Kashyap also discussed his difficult relationship with the Khan family, claiming they use their influence to control Bollywood. “He (Salman) is the father of the star system. The family has been in the industry for 50 years. They are vindictive people. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you,” he said.

The director walked away from Dabangg 2 and has long maintained that the Khans tried to block his career opportunities afterward. In 2020, he posted on social media accusing Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and veteran writer Salim Khan of sabotaging his work.

Embed from Getty Images

Anurag Kashyap’s Experience

Abhinav Kashyap also referenced his brother, director Anurag Kashyap, who faced a similar situation. Anurag was initially attached to Tere Naam (2003), which he wrote and starred Salman Khan, but left the project after disagreements with producer Boney Kapoor. His contribution reportedly went uncredited.

“Anurag told me before Dabangg that I wouldn’t be able to make a film with Salman. He thought I’d get easily bullied. The same thing happened with him on Tere Naam. They misbehaved, and he had to leave,” Abhinav said.

Salman Khan’s Response

Salman Khan has remained publicly silent on Abhinav Kashyap’s remarks. His father, Salim Khan, previously described the director as “a frustrated person” and said the industry knows the truth about his family’s work.

Professionally, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is now preparing for Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, in which he plays an Indian Army soldier, and continues his long-running role as host of Bigg Boss 19.