Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for ‘Songs of Forgotten Trees’

Highlights:

Anuparna Roy becomes the first Indian filmmaker to win Best Director in Venice’s Orizzonti section.

Her debut film Songs of Forgotten Trees receives international acclaim for its storytelling and direction.

Golden Lion for Best Film awarded to Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother (United States).

Tunisian film The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania wins Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize after a 22-minute standing ovation. - Advertisement -

Roy dedicates her win to women worldwide, emphasizing silenced and overlooked voices in cinema.

Orizzonti section also awards Best Film to En El Camino (Mexico), Special Jury Prize to Lost Land (Japan), and Best Actor/Actress to Giacomo Covi and Benedetta Porcaroli (Italy).

The 82nd Venice Film Festival concluded on Saturday with a historic achievement for Indian cinema. Anuparna Roy made history as the first Indian filmmaker to win the Best Director award in the festival’s Orizzonti section for her debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees. This recognition marks a major milestone for Indian filmmakers on the international stage.

Anuparna Roy’s Historic Win in Venice

Anuparna Roy received the Best Director accolade for her debut film, which stars Naaz Shaikh and Sumi Baghel. Songs of Forgotten Trees explores the intersecting lives of two women in Mumbai, reflecting the complex social and personal dynamics of urban life. Critics praised the film for its nuanced storytelling and Roy’s assured directorial vision. Her win at Venice positions her as a rising figure in world cinema, underlining the increasing acceptance of diverse narratives from India.

The award was presented by Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who acknowledged Roy’s contribution to global cinema. Speaking on the occasion, Anuparna Roy said, “This film is a tribute to every woman who’s ever been silenced, overlooked, or underestimated. May this win inspire more voices, more stories, and more power for women in cinema and beyond.” Her remarks highlight the broader cultural significance of her win, advocating for greater representation of women in filmmaking worldwide.

Venice Film Festival 2025: Top Awards

The festival also announced its other major awards. The Golden Lion for Best Film went to Jim Jarmusch’s American indie, Father Mother Sister Brother. The Tunisian feature The Voice of Hind Rajab by Kaouther Ben Hania, which received a 22-minute standing ovation, was widely expected to win the top prize but instead was awarded the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

Other awards included:

Silver Lion for Best Director: Benny Safdie for The Smashing Machine (United States)

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Xin Zhilei for The Sun Rises on Us All (China)

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Toni Servillo for La Grazia (Italy)

Best Screenplay: À pied d’œuvre (At Work) by Valérie Donzelli (France)

Special Jury Prize: Sotto le Nuvole (Below the Clouds) by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy)

Marcello Mastroianni Award: Luna Wedler in Silent Friend by Ildikó Enyedi (Switzerland)

Orizzonti Section Highlights

The Orizzonti section, which showcases new trends and emerging voices in cinema, featured several notable winners:

Best Film: En El Camino by David Pablos (Mexico)

Best Director: Anuparna Roy for Songs of Forgotten Trees (India)

Special Jury Prize: Lost Land by Akio Fujimoto (Japan)

Best Actor: Giacomo Covi for A Year of School (Italy)

Best Actress: Benedetta Porcaroli for The Kidnapping of Arabella (Italy)

Best Screenplay: Ana Cristina Barragán for Hiedra (Ecuador)

Best Short Film: Without Kelly by Lovisa Siren (Sweden)

A Turning Point for Indian Filmmakers

The 2025 Venice Film Festival celebrated both established and emerging filmmakers, highlighting the growing diversity in global cinema. Anuparna Roy’s recognition signals a turning point for Indian filmmakers, demonstrating that stories from India can resonate on an international platform and receive critical acclaim. Her award reinforces the importance of supporting women filmmakers and promoting stories that are often underrepresented in mainstream cinema.

The victory also reflects a broader trend at major international festivals toward embracing diverse narratives and perspectives. As Indian cinema continues to expand its reach, the success of Anuparna Roy at Venice is likely to inspire a new generation of filmmakers seeking to make an impact on the global stage.