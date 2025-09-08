Rick Davies, ‘Supertramp’ co-founder, dies at 81

Highlights:

Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp, has died at 81 after a long battle with cancer.

He wrote and sang hits including Goodbye Stranger and Bloody Well Right.

Davies kept Supertramp active after Roger Hodgson left in 1983.

Breakfast in America (1979) sold over 30 million copies worldwide and won two Grammy Awards. - Advertisement -

He died on September 5, 2025, at his home in Long Island.

Survived by his wife Sue, who managed Supertramp since 1984.

Rick Davies, the British musician and co-founder of Supertramp, has died at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer. Known for his songwriting, vocals, and signature keyboard style, Davies played a central role in the success of Supertramp, particularly with their 1979 album Breakfast in America. His passing marks the end of an era for fans of progressive rock worldwide.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings of Rick Davies

Born in Swindon, England, in 1944, Rick Davies developed a passion for jazz and blues during his youth. His interest in music led him to pursue a career in rock, which eventually shaped the sound of Supertramp. In 1969, Davies placed an advertisement to form a new band and recruited Roger Hodgson. By January 1970, the duo had rebranded the group as Supertramp, setting the stage for decades of musical innovation.

Davies’ deep vocals contrasted with Hodgson’s higher-pitched tones, providing the band with a distinctive dynamic. Songs like Bloody Well Right, Rudy, and Goodbye Stranger were defined by Davies’ rich voice, while his mastery of the Wurlitzer electric piano created the signature sound that would become synonymous with Supertramp.

Supertramp’s Rise to Fame

Supertramp first gained commercial attention with the 1974 album Crime of the Century, which featured Davies’ single Bloody Well Right. However, it was 1979’s Breakfast in America that propelled the band to international stardom. The album sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, topping charts in both the United States and Europe. Singles such as The Logical Song, Take the Long Way Home, and Goodbye Stranger continue to receive extensive radio play.

Davies’ songwriting, vocals, and piano work were instrumental in the album’s success. His style brought a soulful, reflective edge that complemented Hodgson’s more whimsical lyrics. Breakfast in America earned Supertramp two Grammy Awards and cemented their place in rock history.

Embed from Getty Images

Challenges and Continuation of Supertramp

By the early 1980s, tensions grew between Rick Davies and Roger Hodgson over creative direction and songwriting royalties. After the release of Famous Last Words in 1982, Hodgson left the band. Despite speculation that Supertramp would dissolve, Davies chose to continue the band’s journey. He released four more albums under the Supertramp name, including 2002’s Slow Motion.

While these later releases did not match the commercial success of Breakfast in America, Davies’ leadership maintained the band’s fan base and preserved its legacy. Tours continued into the 2000s, demonstrating his commitment to Supertramp’s music and its audience.

Later Years and Legacy

In 2015, Rick Davies was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects bone marrow. This diagnosis forced him to cancel a planned reunion tour. Despite his illness, he continued to perform with local musicians in the United States under the name Ricky and the Rockets, playing blues and rock classics for his fans.

Davies passed away on September 5, 2025, at his home in Long Island, aged 81. Supertramp released a statement, saying: “His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the band’s sound… Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on.”

Personal Life

Rick Davies is survived by his wife, Sue, who had been Supertramp’s manager since 1984. His influence on music, particularly British rock, continues to resonate through generations of musicians and fans.

The Enduring Influence of Rick Davies

Rick Davies’ contributions to Supertramp and rock music remain significant. From his early jazz influences to the global success of Breakfast in America, his work demonstrated innovation, resilience, and artistry. His music continues to inspire new listeners and stands as a testament to his talent and dedication.

Rick Davies’ legacy is not just in the songs he wrote and performed but in his ability to keep Supertramp active for decades, ensuring that the band’s music would continue to reach audiences worldwide.