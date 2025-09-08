Onam 2025: 5 celebrity celebrations that highlighted tradition

Highlights:

Mohanlal kept it classic in a mundu and shirt

Prithviraj and Supriya Menon shared a family-style festive look

Malavika Mohanan added a contemporary touch to her kasavu saree

Malaika Arora combined a traditional outfit with an Onam sadhya

R. Madhavan and Sarita Birje coordinated their festive attire

Onam, Kerala’s most significant festival, continues to bring together tradition, culture, and community in ways that resonate far beyond the state. In 2025, several celebrities marked the occasion by embracing traditional attire and sharing glimpses of their celebrations. From kasavu sarees to mundus, their choices reflected how Onam remains a celebration rooted in heritage while also allowing space for personal expression.

The Role of Tradition in Onam

Onam is celebrated across Kerala and by Malayali communities worldwide. The festival honors King Mahabali and is symbolized through rituals, food, art, and dress. Attire plays an essential role, with kasavu sarees and mundus being the most recognizable garments. These traditional outfits represent simplicity and continuity, making them popular choices during the ten-day festival. In 2025, well-known film stars shared their Onam looks, reinforcing the significance of tradition in modern celebrations.

Mohanlal’s Onam Look: A Veteran’s Simplicity

Mohanlal, one of Malayalam cinema’s most respected actors, chose an understated Onam look. He wore a crisp white mundu with a plain shirt, a choice that conveyed timelessness. His photo was described as having “no frills, no staged glamour. Just the veteran looking like the festival itself: timeless.” His appearance highlighted how Onam fashion does not require embellishment; rather, it is about authenticity and cultural continuity.

Prithviraj and Supriya Menon: A Family Album Moment

For Onam 2025, actor Prithviraj wore a mundu paired with a printed shirt, while his wife Supriya Menon wore a kasavu saree with a gold border. Her jewelry completed the look, adding traditional elegance. Their photo was noted as looking “less like a posed post, more like a family album moment you would want to keep.” The couple’s attire reflected the festive atmosphere of Onam, showing how family-centered celebrations remain central to the festival’s spirit.

Malavika Mohanan: A Contemporary Twist on Onam Style

Actress Malavika Mohanan brought a modern touch to her Onam celebration. She wore a cream-white kasavu saree with a golden border, but the way she draped and styled it gave the look a contemporary edge. Paired with ethnic gold jewelry and parted loose hair, her outfit was described as “classy, traditional and on point.” Malavika’s interpretation demonstrated how Onam fashion can evolve while still remaining anchored in tradition.

Malaika Arora: Bollywood Celebrates Onam

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora also participated in Onam festivities. She wore a kasavu saree with a gold border and temple jewelry, reflecting the cultural essence of the festival. Her celebration included a banana leaf sadhya with her mother Joyce, who was also dressed in a kasavu saree. The moment was described as “warm, rooted, real. She got the spirit, not just the outfit.” Malaika’s choice reinforced the universal appeal of Onam and how its customs resonate across communities.

Madhavan and Sarita Birje: Coordinated Onam Elegance

Actor R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje joined the Onam celebrations in coordinated outfits. Madhavan wore a mundu, while Sarita wore a saree. Their photograph captured a festive mood, described as “celebratory without being curated. Just a family, a festival, and a frame that spoke togetherness.” Their appearance underlined how Onam is as much about unity and family as it is about tradition.

Onam and the Symbolism of Traditional Attire

Onam attire holds cultural symbolism that extends beyond appearance. The mundu and kasavu saree are handwoven garments associated with purity and respect for heritage. By choosing these outfits, celebrities emphasized continuity with Kerala’s past while celebrating in the present. As one observation put it, “that simple, handwoven kasavu cloth does something interesting. It momentarily strips away the movie star, the influencer, the Bollywood diva. For a second, they all just look… Malayali. Connected. Because no matter how famous you get, some looks just feel like coming home.”

Onam 2025: A Festival of Connection

The Onam celebrations in 2025 highlighted how tradition continues to unify people. Whether in Kerala, Bollywood, or among global Malayali communities, the festival represents a shared cultural identity. The celebrities who shared their Onam looks this year showed that even in a modern, digital age, traditional attire remains a powerful symbol of belonging.

From Mohanlal’s timeless mundu to Malavika Mohanan’s contemporary twist, each interpretation reflected how Onam is not only about celebration but also about heritage, continuity, and cultural pride.