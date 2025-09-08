Armani: From window dresser to fashion’s emperor

Heading:

Armani began as a window dresser in Milan before designing suits for Nino Cerruti.

In 1975, he launched his own label after selling his car, sparking a shift in fashion.

His unstructured suits redefined power dressing for both men and women.

Armani became closely tied to Hollywood through films and red carpet events.

He built a global empire and worked until his final days at 91.

Armani’s journey into fashion did not begin in elite design schools or luxury ateliers. Born in Piacenza, Italy, his childhood was marked by the challenges of post-war life. After serving in the army, Armani took a job at La Rinascente, a department store in Milan. He started as a sales clerk and later became a window dresser, a role that gave him the chance to study fabrics, colors, and customer behavior. By the mid-1960s, Armani was designing suits for Nino Cerruti, gaining essential experience in tailoring and proportion.

Founding the Armani Label

In 1975, with encouragement from his partner Sergio Galeotti, Armani sold his car to raise the funds needed to start his own label. The decision was a turning point in his career. His first collections were sharp yet fluid, designed for both men and women. The launch marked the beginning of what would become one of the most influential names in global fashion.

Armani and the Unstructured Suit

One of Armani’s most significant contributions was the reinvention of the suit. He removed heavy padding and rigid structures, creating jackets and trousers that draped naturally. This softer approach changed the way men dressed and redefined women’s professional clothing. Armani’s tailoring was associated with confidence, authority, and elegance, but without the stiffness of traditional business attire.

Armani in Hollywood

Armani’s international breakthrough came in 1980 with the release of American Gigolo. Richard Gere’s character famously wore Armani shirts and suits, and the film made the brand a symbol of modern sophistication. From that moment, Armani became synonymous with Hollywood glamour. Julia Roberts wearing an Armani men’s suit at the Golden Globes further cemented the label’s connection with red carpet style. Over time, Armani became so dominant at award shows that critics joked the Oscars could be called the “Armani Awards.”

Expansion of the Armani Empire

Armani’s vision extended well beyond clothing. The brand expanded into perfumes, accessories, jeans, children’s wear, and Armani Exchange, aimed at younger consumers. He also introduced Armani Casa for home furnishings and ventured into hospitality with hotels and restaurants. Unlike many designers who joined large conglomerates, Armani kept control of his company, building a multi-tiered business model that carried his signature style across different markets.

Armani and Sports

Sports also became part of the Armani strategy. He designed uniforms for football teams, including Chelsea, and Olympic athletes. These collaborations emphasized his belief that Armani was not only about high fashion but also about performance, lifestyle, and identity. His global reach extended from the runway to the stadium, reinforcing the versatility of the Armani brand.

Ethical Stance and Innovation

Armani was ahead of his time in addressing issues of health and responsibility in fashion. He banned dangerously underweight models from his runway shows, signaling his commitment to ethical standards. Armani was also quick to embrace technology, livestreaming couture collections at a time when many in the industry still underestimated the internet’s impact on fashion.

Personal Loss and Resilience

The death of Sergio Galeotti in 1985 from AIDS was a devastating personal loss. Armani, however, continued to expand the company they had built together. With the support of his family, he transformed the brand into a global powerhouse while keeping Galeotti’s memory central to the business.

Recognition and Lasting Influence

Armani’s achievements were recognized worldwide. He received numerous awards, including the Legion of Honour and Italy’s highest civilian distinction. Forbes estimated his net worth at £9.2 billion (₹978 billion). Despite his financial success, Armani remained hands-on in his work, often reviewing fabrics and details personally.

Armani’s Final Years

Armani died on September 4, 2025, in Milan, at the age of 91. Until the end, he maintained an active role in his company. Italy’s prime minister described him as “the best of Italy,” while critics highlighted his influence on global fashion. Armani’s work fundamentally changed how people viewed clothing—emphasizing confidence, subtlety, and timeless design.

The Enduring Legacy of Armani

Armani’s influence remains visible in the way modern fashion embraces minimalist tailoring and lifestyle branding. The concept of confidence expressed through quiet elegance rather than excess is central to his legacy. “There will be an Armani after Armani” reflects not just the survival of the company, but the continuing presence of his ideas in the way people dress and live. His silhouette, soft-shouldered and precise, continues to shape how the world understands style.