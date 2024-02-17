12.8 C
London
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentVeteran actress Anjana Bhowmik dies at 79
EntertainmentHeadline news

Veteran actress Anjana Bhowmik dies at 79

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Amitabh celebrates 55 years in films; drops pics in AI avatar

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clocked 55 years in the...
Headline news

Opinion polls predict Modi’s party poised for third term victory

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party...
Headline news

Indian state’s ban on polygamy evokes mixed reactions

SHAYARA BANO heaved a sigh of relief last Wednesday...
Entertainment

Jay Shetty, Janina Gavankar attend world premiere of ‘This Is Me…Now’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Tuesday attended the...
Entertainment

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ garners praise from celebs

Saiee M Manjrekar and Guru Randhawa starrer Kuch Khattaa...

Popular actress of yesteryears Anjana Bhowmick died in Kolkata on Saturday, family sources said.

She was 79.

Anjana who had been ailing for some time died at a private hospital in Kolkata at around 10:30 am, they said.

She was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16. She had been bedridden due to geriatric problems in recent months.

She is survived by daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick.

Condoling Anjana Bhowmick’s death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement in Bengali said, Anjana will forever be remembered for her role in classics like Nishibasar, Pratham Basanta, and others.

Banerjee said the state government had conferred Bisesh Chalachitra Puraskar (special film award) on her for her contribution to cinema in 2012.

The chief minister said Bhowmick’s death leaves a void that can never be filled up. She offered her condolences to her family, friends, and countless fans.

A popular actor from the ’60s-80s period, Anjana had earned audience acclaim in classics like Kakhono Megh (cloud after sunshine), Thana Theke Aschhi (coming from police station), Nayika Sangbad (tale of a heroine), Chowringhee, Pratham Basanta (first spring) among others.

She was born in Coochbehar and shifted to Kolkata during graduation.

Having stepped into the film world at the age of 20, Anjana was noticed in the film Anustup Chhanda in 1964 and came to be known as Anjana from her original name Arati. The next year with Thana Theke Aschhi she was catapulted into the league of big names in the Bengali film industry.

Her chemistry with matinee idol Uttam Kumar in Thana Theke Aschhi‘, Chowringhee, Nayika Sangbad, and Kakhono Megh was not unnoticed by the audience. She had also acted opposite Soumitra Chatterjee in Mahasweta and earned accolades.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Opinion polls predict Modi’s party poised for third term victory
Next article
Amitabh celebrates 55 years in films; drops pics in AI avatar

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Amitabh celebrates 55 years in films; drops pics in AI avatar

Entertainment 0
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has clocked 55 years in the...

Javed Ali: Versatile voice of Bollywood

Arts and Culture 0
POPULAR Indian singer Javed Ali has consistently showcased his...

Part-time immigration judge convicted of defrauding Legal Aid Agency

UK News 0
A barrister and part-time immigration tribunal judge has been...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc