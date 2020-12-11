THE UK has announced sanctions, including travel bans and asset freezes, on 11 politicians, officials and others responsible for gross human rights violations in Russia, Venezuela, The Gambia and Pakistan.

Anwar Ahmad Khan, former senior superintendent of Police in Malir district, Karachi, Pakistan and Yahya Abdul Aziz Jemus Junkung Jammeh, former president of The Gambia are included in the list.

These sanctions are part of the UK’s global human rights regime which gives the country powers to stop those involved in serious human rights abuses and violations from entering the country, channelling money through UK banks, or profiting from its economy.

“These sanctions send a clear message to human rights violators that the UK will hold them to account. The UK and our allies are shining a light on the severe and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by those sanctioned,” said foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

“Global Britain will stand up for democracy, human rights and the rule of law as a force for good in the world.”

This is the third time the UK has sanctioned people or entities for human rights violations and abuses under a UK-only regime, with the first in July and the second in September 2020.

In total, the US and the UK designated 31 actors on Thursday(9) for their involvement in serious human rights abuses.

In Russia, the UK imposes sanctions on Magomed Daudov, the chairperson of the Parliament of the Chechen Republic, Aiub Kataev, head of the ministry of internal affairs of the Chechen Republic of the Russian federation in Argun and Apti Alaudinov, deputy minister of internal affairs of the Chechen Republic and major general of the Police. The Terek Special Rapid Response Unit also faces ban.

Rafael Bastardo, commander of FAES (Special Action Forces) until 2019, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, head of the strategic command operations of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces and Fabio Zavarse Pabon, Commander of the National Guard have found a place in the list from Venezuela.

The others in the list from The Gambia are Yankuba Badjie, former director general of the Gambian National Intelligence Agency and Zineb Jammeh, former first lady of The Gambia.