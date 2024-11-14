Tulsi Gabbard’s surprising appointment to lead US Intelligence sparks debate

Tulsi Gabbard has questioned the credibility of US intelligence and denounced successive presidents, including Donald Trump, over military interventions. Now she has been asked to serve by Trump — and lead US intelligence.

Like few others in US politics, Gabbard defies simple party categorization — a war veteran who denounces war, a Democrat turned Republican, a vegan climate activist who denounces liberal values, and now an establishment skeptic sent to head part of it. With her prolific media appearances and articulate, undistilled speaking style, Gabbard has built a loyal following in segments of both the right and the left. In an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal in 2019 explaining her presidential ambitions, she said she wanted the United States to stop “trying to police the world, no more overthrowing governments, an end to the new Cold War and nuclear arms race, and redirecting our resources to urgent needs at home.”

Thank you, @realDonaldTrump, for the opportunity to serve as a member of your cabinet to defend the safety, security and freedom of the American people. I look forward to getting to work. pic.twitter.com/YHhhzY0lNp — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) November 13, 2024

Rejecting the term isolationist, Gabbard denounced both Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Hillary Clinton for, in her view, believing that “the only way to interact with other nations is by bombing them or starving them with draconian sanctions.” Her skepticism has also led to heavy criticism of her judgment from more traditional US policymakers. In 2017, she publicly questioned US intelligence that found that Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad had used chemical weapons to kill dozens of people. Trump responded with a retaliatory missile strike — boasting of toughness in contrast to his predecessor Barack Obama, who opposed intervention in Syria even though he had explicitly warned Assad of a “red line” against using chemical weapons. Gabbard pointed out that US intelligence had been wrong about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, the stated reason for Bush’s war.

On Syria, she told CNN at the time that on chemical weapons she did not want to “blindly follow this escalation of a counterproductive regime-change war.”

She traveled to Syria to meet Assad, whom the United States was trying to isolate over the brutal civil war, saying that she wanted to find ways to reach peace.