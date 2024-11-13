Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy set to head new Government Efficiency Department in Trump administration

President-elect Donald Trump, who recently won the U.S. presidential election against Kamala Harris, has announced a key role in his administration for Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Musk is set to lead a newly established “Department of Government Efficiency,” which will work to streamline federal operations and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy. Joining Musk is Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, making this a high-profile team tasked with an ambitious mandate.

According to Trump, the decision to place Musk and Ramaswamy in this role aligns with his “Save America” initiative, which he emphasized during his campaign.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” Trump said in a statement.

He expressed optimism about their ability to enact significant reforms, saying, “I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans.”

The focus on government efficiency and reduction of “waste and fraud” has been a recurring theme for Trump, who stated that Musk and Ramaswamy would play a crucial role in these reforms.

In his victory speech, Trump openly praised Musk’s intellect and dedication, describing him as “an amazing and super genius guy.” He went on to recount Musk’s efforts in the campaign, noting, “We have a new star, a star is born: Elon. He’s an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning.”

Musk’s support for Trump during the election was highly visible. As a prominent business figure and influential public voice, Musk contributed substantially to Trump’s campaign both financially and through public endorsements.

Reports indicate that Musk donated over $100 million to the campaign, and he actively utilized his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to boost Trump’s messaging.

The collaboration between Trump and Musk has gained further attention in recent days. On November 9, Trump reportedly invited Musk to join a call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, further signaling Musk’s expanding role in the Trump administration.

According to sources, Musk and Zelensky briefly discussed the deployment of Musk’s Starlink technology in Ukraine, with Zelensky expressing his gratitude. While the main focus of the conversation was between Trump and Zelensky, Musk’s involvement underscores his increasing influence within Trump’s circle.

Ramaswamy, a successful entrepreneur known for his positions on free markets and innovation, is also expected to bring his business acumen to the role.

With Musk’s technical expertise and Ramaswamy’s strategic thinking, the new Department of Government Efficiency is positioned to tackle the goals set forth by the “Save America” movement.

Musk and Ramaswamy’s appointments indicate a shift towards a more private-sector-driven approach to government reform. As Trump prepares for his term, the integration of such high-profile, business-minded individuals suggests his administration will prioritize efficiency, technological innovation, and regulatory simplification in the coming years.