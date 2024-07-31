‘Lying Kamala’, ‘Laughing Kamala’, and ‘Crazy Kamala’: Trump reworks campaign strategy

In less than 100 days before the US presidential election, Donald Trump is reworking his campaign strategy, now targeting new opponent Kamala Harris. Trump’s previous focus was on President Joe Biden, especially emphasizing Biden’s age and health. However, Biden’s recent decision to withdraw from the race and endorse Vice President Harris has forced Trump to adapt quickly.

Harris, the first Black, South-Asian-origin woman Vice President, presents a different challenge for Trump. He has attempted various attacks, calling her “Lying Kamala,” “Laughing Kamala,” and “Crazy Kamala.” Last week in North Carolina, Trump falsely claimed that Harris supports “the execution of a baby,” misrepresenting her stance on abortion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

On Wednesday (31), Trump will be busy with two significant campaign events. He will first head to Chicago for a roundtable discussion with African American journalists, focusing on “the most pressing issues facing the Black community.” His campaign states that Trump will highlight his achievements for Black Americans, citing his America First policies on the economy, immigration, energy, law and order, and foreign policy.

Later, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state where he recently survived an assassination attempt. Following these events, he plans to visit Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday. There, he will appear with his running mate, J.D. Vance, a 39-year-old Ohio senator who previously criticized Trump but has since become a strong supporter.

Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage. Because, as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/fkL9ZYOY3X — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2024

Vance’s past controversial statements have resurfaced, including one where he mocked “childless cat ladies,” suggesting that those without children were less fit to govern. He also described Harris’s entry into the presidential race as a “sucker punch” for the Republicans.

Meanwhile, Harris has been actively campaigning, recently visiting Wisconsin, Georgia, and Indiana. On Wednesday evening, she is scheduled to speak to a gathering of African-American students in Houston, Texas.