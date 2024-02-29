6.1 C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Features

Triumph for North London eateries at the 12th British Kebab Awards

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

North London’s vibrant kebab scene took centre stage at the recent 12th British Kebab Awards, held at the Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on February 27. Sponsored by Just Eat, the prestigious event recognized outstanding contributions to the UK’s kebab industry, with notable winners hailing from various corners of North London.

Archway Kebab secures top honours

One of the night’s standout winners was the long-established Archway Kebab, a beloved restaurant with a rich history spanning over 40 years. Previously visited by Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, the eatery reclaimed its spot as a kebab hotspot, showcasing the enduring popularity of its offerings.

maz-demir-kebab-london-skewed
Maz Demir, Executive Chef at Skewd Kitchen (Photo credit: @mazdemir_)

 

Skewd Kitchen chef claims double victory

In Barnet, Skewd Kitchen’s chef, Maz Demir, emerged as a double winner, earning the coveted title of Chef of the Year. The restaurant itself was honoured as the ‘Fine Dining Restaurant’ of the year, showcasing the evolving sophistication in kebab cuisine that seamlessly blends traditional flavours with fine dining experiences.

Cultural heritage celebrated in Potters Bar

A family-run establishment in Potters Bar received accolades for its devotion to Cypriot heritage-inspired cuisine. This recognition reflects the rich diversity and cultural depth within the UK’s kebab offerings. The restaurant’s commitment to authenticity and cultural representation has solidified its position as a top choice for kebab enthusiasts.

Holborn’s Turkish gem shines bright

In Holborn, a Russell Square-based restaurant in Bloomsbury was honoured for its authentic Turkish meals, securing the title of ‘Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London.’ This award was for the restaurant’s role as a top destination for kebab lovers in the region.

Supplier excellence recognised

The backbone of the kebab industry, high-quality suppliers, also received acknowledgement at the awards ceremony. A Tottenham Hale-based supplier, established in 1989, was celebrated as one of the UK’s leading doner kebab manufacturing companies.

archway-kebab-london
Archway Kebab House, London (Photo credit: Archway Kebab)

A night of celebration for the kebab industry

The British Kebab Awards, founded by Ibrahim Dogus, celebrated the vibrant and innovative talent within the kebab industry. Dogus expressed his joy, stating, “This event is a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who contribute to making the UK’s kebab scene truly exceptional.” The awards ceremony, sponsored by Just Eat, showcased resilience and excellence in the face of the challenges posed by the economic climate.

The success stories of these North London eateries and individuals highlighted culinary talent and business acumen but also foster a sense of community and pride within the kebab industry. As these establishments continue to innovate and maintain high standards, they play a significant role in shaping the UK’s rich culinary tapestry and ensuring a promising future for kebab aficionados nationwide.

Award categories and winners:

  • Best Kebab Restaurant in North and West London: Russell Square-based Turkish restaurant in Holborn
  • Chef of the Year: Maz Demir from Skewd Kitchen, Barnet
  • Fine Dining Restaurant: Skewd Kitchen, Barnet
  • Best Kebab Restaurant Regional: Zeytin, Denne Road, Horsham
  • Supplier and Manufacturer Award: Tottenham Hale-based Vatan Catering Ltd

The British Kebab Awards 2024 showcased the best in the UK kebab industry, celebrating the diverse and innovative contributions that continue to define this beloved cuisine.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

