Indian tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala’s video with Bill Gates goes viral

The netizens recently saw the collaboration of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with Johnny Sins to promote a men’s sexual health product.

Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates dropped a video on his social media handle in collaboration with an internet sensation from the Indian city of Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor.

In the video, shot in another city in India, Dolly Chaiwala can be seen pouring milk in his unique style and serving tea to Bill Gates.

Gates requested “one chai, please” from Chaiwala in the video. The tea seller then prepares the beverage with his signature flair, offering a glimpse into the art of making the beloved Indian beverage. Gates is seen enjoying the chai and expressing his appreciation for India’s innovative spirit.

He uploaded the video while he was on a trip to India, and scheduled a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He captioned the video, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

But who is this Dolly Chaiwala, who became an overnight internet sensation?

For starters, Dolly Chaiwala aka Sunil runs a stall near the old VCA stadium in Nagpur, a city in the Indian state. He has garnered a loyal following online for his entertaining videos showcasing his tea-making skills.

While the internet buzzed about the video, Chaiwala remained oblivious to the identity of his special customer. As reported by PTI, he said “I had no idea, I thought he was just a man from a foreign country. It was only after returning to Nagpur the next day that I learned about the video’s virality and the true identity of the man I had served.”

Despite the initial lack of recognition, Chaiwala is now basking in the newfound fame. He has expressed his desire to someday serve tea to another prominent figure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His distinctive demeanour, actions, and stylish tea-serving techniques have led to him being affectionately nicknamed the desi Johnny (Johnny Depp).

This unexpected encounter sent shockwaves through the internet, leaving netizens in a state of disbelief and amusement, deeming it “The most unexpected collab ever.”

As Indians expressed their excitement, reactions flooded in, with some humorously noting the contrast between cringe-worthy collaborations and the simplicity of a Chaiwala stealing the spotlight.

Comparisons were drawn, with one user joking about Bill Gates not making a cameo in a Bollywood movie (Half Girlfriend) but collaborating with a chaiwala in Nagpur. Some likened Dolly Chaiwala to the Salt Bae of India, while others emphasized that it was an unexpected collaboration that, despite not being wanted, was needed.

The video, capturing Gates eagerly engaging in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ during his India visit, has garnered an impressive 11 million views on the platform.