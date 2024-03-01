8.7 C
London
Friday, March 1, 2024
Subscribe
HomeFeaturesIndian tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala’s video with Bill Gates goes viral
Features

Indian tea vendor Dolly Chaiwala’s video with Bill Gates goes viral

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Features

Triumph for North London eateries at the 12th British Kebab Awards

North London’s vibrant kebab scene took centre stage at...
Features

Leap day of leap year 2024: Unlocking the mysteries of February 29-winger George Galloway, 69, frontrunner to win vote

As the calendar flips to February 29, 2024, for...
Features

Marine heatwave triggers devastating decline in North Pacific humpback whales

In 1972, a humpback whale named Festus, a beloved...
Features

Akshata spotted casually roaming in the streets of Bengaluru

Akshata Murty, wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and...
Features

Tokyo’s new digital art museum draws tourists

IT’S immersive, interactive and, of course, Instagrammable – and...

The netizens recently saw the collaboration of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh with Johnny Sins to promote a men’s sexual health product.

Recently, Microsoft founder Bill Gates dropped a video on his social media handle in collaboration with an internet sensation from the Indian city of Nagpur, Dolly Chaiwala, a tea vendor.

In the video, shot in another city in India, Dolly Chaiwala can be seen pouring milk in his unique style and serving tea to Bill Gates.

Gates requested “one chai, please” from Chaiwala in the video. The tea seller then prepares the beverage with his signature flair, offering a glimpse into the art of making the beloved Indian beverage. Gates is seen enjoying the chai and expressing his appreciation for India’s innovative spirit.

He uploaded the video while he was on a trip to India, and scheduled a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He captioned the video, “In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!”

 

But who is this Dolly Chaiwala, who became an overnight internet sensation?

For starters, Dolly Chaiwala aka Sunil runs a stall near the old VCA stadium in Nagpur, a city in the Indian state. He has garnered a loyal following online for his entertaining videos showcasing his tea-making skills.

While the internet buzzed about the video, Chaiwala remained oblivious to the identity of his special customer. As reported by PTI, he said “I had no idea, I thought he was just a man from a foreign country. It was only after returning to Nagpur the next day that I learned about the video’s virality and the true identity of the man I had served.”

Despite the initial lack of recognition, Chaiwala is now basking in the newfound fame. He has expressed his desire to someday serve tea to another prominent figure Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His distinctive demeanour, actions, and stylish tea-serving techniques have led to him being affectionately nicknamed the desi Johnny (Johnny Depp).

This unexpected encounter sent shockwaves through the internet, leaving netizens in a state of disbelief and amusement, deeming it “The most unexpected collab ever.”

 

dolly-chaiwala
Dolly Chaiwala, aka Sunil (Photo credit: dollychaiwala)

As Indians expressed their excitement, reactions flooded in, with some humorously noting the contrast between cringe-worthy collaborations and the simplicity of a Chaiwala stealing the spotlight.

Comparisons were drawn, with one user joking about Bill Gates not making a cameo in a Bollywood movie (Half Girlfriend) but collaborating with a chaiwala in Nagpur. Some likened Dolly Chaiwala to the Salt Bae of India, while others emphasized that it was an unexpected collaboration that, despite not being wanted, was needed.

The video, capturing Gates eagerly engaging in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ during his India visit, has garnered an impressive 11 million views on the platform.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Triumph for North London eateries at the 12th British Kebab Awards

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Evolution of winter sports demands visionary strategy’

Comment 0
HURTLING down an ice track at 149.9kmph, watched by...

Issa plans to hand over Asda leadership in reset move

Business 0
MOHSIN ISSA, the billionaire owner of Asda, has revealed...

Upcoming south Indian films set to entertain audiences

Entertainment 0
THE spotlight shifting towards south Indian cinema has resulted...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc