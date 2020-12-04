AS THE UK is all set to start the mass vaccination drive against Covid-19 next week, many Indians want to travel to the country to get the vaccine.

Travel agents in India said that they have started receiving enquiries from people who want to go to the UK ‘as soon as possible’ to get the jab.

Britain on Wednesday(2) became the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

A Mumbai-based travel agent is planning to launch a three-night package to the UK for the Indians who want to get the benefit of the mass vaccination drive, reported PTI.

Travel agents respond to queries saying that ‘it is too early to say whether Indians can get vaccine in UK’.

Reports say that the UK will give the Covid vaccine first to the elderly and health workers.

Nishant Pitti, co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.com said that UK visa holders in India are asking about the possibility of going to the UK to get the jab.

“We are waiting for clarity from the UK government on whether there would be compulsory quarantine requirements for travellers who want to get vaccinated and whether Indian passport holders are eligible for vaccination there or not,” he told PTI.

The recent UK government rules state that from December 15, every international arrival in the country would have to remain in self isolation for five days and then get the RT-PCR test done on the sixth day. The passenger can leave isolation on the sixth day if found Covid-negative in the test.

Jyoti Mayal, president, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) advises people to ‘wait and watch’ before taking a decision on Covid vaccination.