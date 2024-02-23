7.3 C
London
Friday, February 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentTo come back to Bollywood with ‘Shaitaan’ is very special, says Jyotika
EntertainmentHeadline news

To come back to Bollywood with ‘Shaitaan’ is very special, says Jyotika

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Indian Bharatnatyam artist’s film on Brihadeeswara temple unveiled at UNESCO

Renowned Bharatanatyam artist and scholar, Bala Devi Chandrashekar, achieved...
Entertainment

Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to be screened at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Fest

Filmmaker Onir’s movie Pine Cone is set to be...
Entertainment

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani reach Mumbai

After a dreamy wedding in Goa, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and...
Entertainment

Article 370 Review: Tells a worthy story powered by strong performances and a solid screenplay

The film Article 370 has been in the news...
Entertainment

Indian state sets Kathak dance record with 1,484 dancers

Khajuraho, situated in the central state of Madhya Pradesh,...

Actress Jyotika on Thursday said she is thrilled to have made a comeback to Hindi cinema after over two decades with Shaitaan.

The South star made her acting debut with the 1998 Hindi film, Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, and went on to become one of the most loved female actors in Tamil cinema.

Some of her notable performances include Chandramukhi, Raatchashi, Kushi, 36 Vayathinile, and Kaathal – The Core, among others.

Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller, which is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film is described as a gripping tale that will take viewers on a sinister journey with elements of black magic.

The actor said she was waiting for a “special” opportunity to do a movie in Hindi-language.

“I am doing this film after 25 years. I got very busy in South… (I) was waiting for something very special. I think at this stage of your career, you want to do different work. This was very challenging,” she said.

Jyotika praised co-star Devgn as someone who is “very giving”.

“The biggest surprise for me was Ajay Devgn and the way he conducted himself throughout the shoot. I have worked with many actors in my career, almost all the actors down south. My last film was with Mammootty and now Ajay.

“When I do my film in South, no one gives space in the poster. It’s been a pleasure to watch Mammootty sir and Ajay. These are the real stalwarts of cinema,” the actor told reporters in Mumbai at the trailer launch of Shaitaan.

The film features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Devgn’s wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film, Vash, also features in the remake.

The film is set to release on March 8 in theatres.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to be screened at BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Fest
Next article
Indian Bharatnatyam artist’s film on Brihadeeswara temple unveiled at UNESCO

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indian Bharatnatyam artist’s film on Brihadeeswara temple unveiled at UNESCO

Entertainment 0
Renowned Bharatanatyam artist and scholar, Bala Devi Chandrashekar, achieved...

Officer fired for watching dying Nottingham victims’ footage

UK News 0
A special constable has lost his job for watching...

Islamophobia in UK tripled since Hamas attacks: report

UK News 0
ANTI-MUSLIM hate incidents in the UK more than tripled...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Indian Hindu group’s strategy to win over Muslim voters revealed

Headline news 0
A HINDU group closely linked to Indian prime minister...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc