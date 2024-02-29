TikTok musician Cat Janice dies of cancer

Cat Janice (31) musician who gained viral fame on TikTok for dedicating her final song, “Dance You Outta My Head,” to her young son, has passed away from sarcoma cancer. The announcement of her death was made by her family on Instagram, revealing that she peacefully died in her childhood home.

Sarcomas, a rare cancer originating in bones and soft tissues such as fat, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, deep skin tissues, and fibrous tissues, present a unique medical challenge.

The National Cancer Institute reports an annual diagnosis of approximately 12,000 cases of soft tissue sarcomas and 3,000 cases of bone sarcomas in the United States.

Cat Janice’s song, released on January 19, climbed to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

The track streamed over 12.8 million times on Spotify worldwide, becoming a TikTok sensation, inspiring dance videos and garnering support from influencers like Charli D’Amelio.

In early January, Cat Janice, in a poignant TikTok video, shared the news of her cancer battle and the limited time she had left. The final song was released with the promise that all proceeds would go to her 7-year-old son.

Even her Facebook profile mentioned her fight against the cancer, “Fighting cancer one groove at a time 🥰🎶 “DANCE YOU OUTTA MY HEAD” now streaming everywhere!!!” says her bio.

Despite her challenging circumstances, she expressed gratitude for the unexpected success of her music and the ability to provide for her son. The song became a TikTok phenomenon, soundtracking nearly 200,000 videos and receiving support from influencers, amplifying the impact of her message.

Cat Janice has been sharing her cancer journey online since her diagnosis of sarcoma in 2022. Initially declared cancer-free in July 2022, she later discovered the cancer had returned to her lungs. In February 2024, she revealed the tumours had tripled, and she was in hospice care at home.

Her final TikTok video, posted on February 19, featured a duet with a cover of “Dance You Outta My Head.” She expressed gratitude for the support and shared her hope of dancing freely again.

In the announcement of her passing, her family thanked everyone for the overwhelming love and support received during Cat Janice’s final months. The family mentioned that her brother would continue managing her brand, ensuring the release of more art she had planned.

“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months,” the statement read.

The passing of Cat Janice marks the end of an emotional journey that touched the hearts of many on social media.