London
Monday, January 15, 2024
UK News

Surgeon whose car hit schoolgirl in Bicester to pay £135,000

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A surgeon has been ordered to pay £135,000 in damages after her car hit a 12-year-old schoolgirl who stepped into the road on her way to school. The incident occurred around 7:20 am in Buckingham Road, Bicester, in January 2018.

Dr Shanthi Chandran, a consultant physician, on her way to Milton Keynes hospital, hit the girl with her BMW i3 Range Extender, causing serious injuries, including a head injury, brain bleed, and a fractured collarbone.

The collision propelled the child 11 meters beyond the pedestrian crossing, almost reaching a nearby petrol station entrance.

The girl, now 18, spent ten days in the hospital, during which time she was intubated and ventilated for three days.

According to court documents, she faced cognitive and psychiatric issues, nightmares, and PTSD-type symptoms during the first-year post-accident.

Dr Chandran claimed she was driving at 28 mph, below the 30-mph speed limit and suitable for conditions, and that the girl stepped into the road when traffic lights were green.

However, the girl argued negligence on Dr Chandran’s part, stating she was driving too fast for the conditions.
The court found Dr Chandran primarily responsible, apportioning liability at 60/40 in the claimant’s favour.

The initially proposed £225,000 damages were reduced by 40% due to the claimant’s contributory negligence.

Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias KC acknowledged the parents’ immense dignity and restraint during the trial, emphasising the life-altering impact on the family.

While recognising that no sum of money can undo the past, he hoped the financial settlement would bring relief.

The compensation was determined at the High Court last month, with the judgment published on January 11.

