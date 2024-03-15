13.4 C
London
Friday, March 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsSunak rules out election in May
UK News

Sunak rules out election in May

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Threefold increase in anti-Muslim incidents since Hamas attack, finds charity

ANTI-MUSLIM hate incidents have increased threefold in the UK...
UK News

Property dispute: Woman sues mother, brother

A 43-year-old Asian-origin woman is suing her mother and...
Headline Story

UK government unveils new extremism definition

The UK government on Thursday unveiled a new definition...
Headline Story

Race row: Sunak says Hester’s remorse should be accepted

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak resisted growing calls Wednesday (13)...
UK News

Nottingham stabbings: Victims’ families seek answers on killer’s escape

FAMILIES of victims in Nottingham attacks want to know...

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday ruled out calling an election on May 2, hinting the country was on course for a late 2024 ballot.

Mounting speculation at the Westminster had suggested Sunak could call the general election on the same day as local polls in early May.

However, Sunak told ITV News “there won’t be an election on that day”.

The premier could wait until January 2025 to go to the country but has previously said that 2024 would be an election year.

Asked earlier on Thursday about the date of the election, Sunak told reporters: “I said at the start of this year, my working assumption was we’d have an election in the second half of this year.

“And nothing has changed since I said that.”

Since October 2022, his Conservative Party has trailed badly in polls to the main opposition Labour Party led by Keir Starmer.

Pollsters have predicted a thumping defeat for the Conservatives inflicted by voters fed up with a cost of living crisis and a struggling economy.

A total of 64 Conservatives and former Conservatives have announced they will not fight their seats — the largest number of Tories to retire from parliament since Labour’s landslide win under Tony Blair in 1997. (AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Threefold increase in anti-Muslim incidents since Hamas attack, finds charity

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

IMF slams Pakistan’s claim on achieving all financial targets

Headline Story 0
The IMF has expressed its displeasure with Pakistan’s claim...

Sony Pictures announces biopic on Madhubala

Entertainment 0
Filmmaker Jasmeet K Reen will be tackling an upcoming...

‘Yodha’ Review: A slick action thriller that makes the most of its confined setting

Entertainment 0
After facing some delay, Dharma Productions’ much-awaited action thriller...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc