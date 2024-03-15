13.8 C
London
Friday, March 15, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUK NewsAisha Desai wins Points of Light award for Ramadan Lights UK initiative
UK News

Aisha Desai wins Points of Light award for Ramadan Lights UK initiative

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Fund to revive stalled housing projects

London mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled a £100m Housing...
Headline Story

India’s electoral bonds: Lakshmi Mittal among top buyers

Lakshmi Mittal, the UK-based executive chairman of multinational steel...
UK News

Sunak rules out election in May

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday ruled out...
Headline Story

Threefold increase in anti-Muslim incidents since Hamas attack, finds charity

ANTI-MUSLIM hate incidents have increased threefold in the UK...
UK News

Property dispute: Woman sues mother, brother

A 43-year-old Asian-origin woman is suing her mother and...

A London woman who started an initiative to design light installations to celebrate Ramadan has received prime minister Rishi Sunak’s daily Points of Light award this week.

Aisha Desai received the award on Tuesday (12) for her Ramadan Lights UK initiative, which was inspired by her childhood joy of seeing the festive Christmas lights in central London. She wanted to create a similar experience for muslim communities across the country, a statement said.

The award recognises individual volunteers who are actively contributing to their community and serving as inspirations to others.

During the the pandemic, Desai launched a crowdfunding campaign to illuminate her neighbourhood.

Last year, she partnered with the ‘Ramadan Open Tent Project’ to supervise the first-ever display of more than 30,000 eco-friendly lights, creating 61 moons along Coventry Street in London.

London mayor Sadiq Khan switched on the lights earlier this month, which are on display for Ramadan.

Desai said, “Ramadan Lights is about sharing the joy and spirit of Ramadan with our neighbours, and celebrating the rich cultural diversity of modern Britain. I am delighted to accept this award, and salute the British Muslim community who have supported the project so generously from the start.”

Mike Freer, Desai’s local MP for Finchley and Golders Green, said, “Aisha’s Ramadan Lights UK initiative, which seeks to bring the spirit of Ramadan to communities through light art installations, has been tremendously successful, with last year’s efforts bringing together over 30,000 lights in a 61-moon display along Coventry Street in London.

“I commend her for her acts of service to her community, and she is a worthy recipient of this award.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s electoral bonds: Lakshmi Mittal among top buyers
Next article
Fund to revive stalled housing projects

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Fund to revive stalled housing projects

UK News 0
London mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled a £100m Housing...

Three Indians among winners of Diana Award

News 0
A New Delhi-based innovator whose low-cost electric invention helps...

Menstrual health literacy is alarmingly low, says study

Health 0
Research conducted by biologist Deena Emera where she talks...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc