Sunak launches new business council for collaboration with top CEOs
Business

Sunak launches new business council for collaboration with top CEOs

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Prime minister Rishi Sunak launched a new business council on Wednesday (31), establishing routine meetings with several of the country’s top bosses, such as the chief executives of BT BT.L, Rolls-Royce RR.L, and Unilever ULVR.L.

The newly-appointed council will be used to gain business perspectives on the global economic climate and government policy as Sunak looks to generate investment and growth ahead of an election expected later this year.

“Without the jobs, growth, and innovation created by UK firms, the country simply wouldn’t function,” Sunak said in a statement announcing the members of the council.

“That’s why I’m getting businesses in for a regular update on how well we are doing in delivering for business – straight from the shop floor.”

Sunak’s office said participants included CEOs from Scottish Power, Lloyds Banking Group, Greggs and Nationwide.

(Reuters)

