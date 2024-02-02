12.7 C
Business

Data collection for Adani-led Dharavi redevelopment scheme this month

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A FIRM led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani will this month start to collect the data and biometrics of up to one million residents as part of the redevelopment of a slum area in Mumbai that is considered one of Asia’s largest.

The survey will be crucial in deciding who among the residents of the Dharavi slum will be eligible to receive a free home in the area that is being redeveloped. However, authorities have struggled for decades to fix up the area, which covers 640 acres (260 hectares), with Adani Group finally winning the bid to redevelop the area, together with the state of Maharashtra, though legal disputes over the awarding of the contract are outstanding.

Only residents who have lived in Dharavi before the year 2000 will be eligible for free housing. The last survey of the area was conducted 15 years ago and some estimates show about 700,000 ineligible inhabitants could be relocated outside Dharavi, which has sparked worries about lost livelihoods or high rent payments for those people.

In the door-to-door survey exercise, the Adani-led firm will use questionnaires to gather details about Dharavi occupants, whether they use the premises for residential or commercial purposes, proofs of ownership and biometric data, said SVR Srinivas, head of the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, which is overseeing the project.

“Teams will go to each and every house and biometric data will be collected,” Srinivas said in an interview. “The objective is that all eligible people should get houses and no ineligible person should get undue advantage.”

Indian opposition parties have protested the redevelopment, saying the state government, headed by prime minister Narendra Modi’s party, and other allies unfairly favoured Adani when the company won the $614 million (£482m) redevelopment bid. The state and Adani deny any wrongdoing.

Adani has hired global teams for the project and Srinivas said he expects the redevelopment to start within a year.

The survey will be done in two parts, with a pilot phase first executed within three to four weeks with a few hundred residents. The full exercise will take nine months., he said

The final eligibility of the residents who will get free homes or be relocated will be decided by the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority, Srinivas added.

