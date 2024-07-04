AI Firm C5i appoints Indian-American Ananth Raman as strategic advisor

AI & Analytics company C5i has announced the appointment of Dr. Ananth Raman, UPS Foundation Professor of Business Logistics at Harvard Business School to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

Raman will provide strategic direction to the firm’s executive leadership, focusing on enhancing strategy, intellectual property development, and go-to-market approaches for C5i’s AI solutions.

Dr. Raman, an Indian-American professor, brings a wealth of expertise in Technology and Operations Management. At Harvard Business School, he teaches and conducts research in Supply Chain Management and Service Operations, having consulted extensively with retailers and suppliers to develop decision-support systems for supply chain management.

His advisory role at C5i will encompass business strategy, IP development, and market positioning for AI solutions in various domains, including Supply Chain, Customer Analytics, and Marketing Analytics.

C5i’s Chairman and CEO, Ashwin Mittal, expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Raman’s appointment, stating, “Dr. Raman’s extensive expertise and knowledge across his academic and business engagements will significantly contribute to our quest of building best-in-class AI solutions that drive business impact for our global clients. He will also advise us on client expansion strategies and help us penetrate Supply Chain and Operations functions across industries such as CPG, Retail, and Manufacturing. The maturing of generative AI technologies is enabling us to bring disruptive new solutions to market, and onboarding the best minds in the industry is crucial to our vision of becoming one of the world’s leading AI companies.”

Raman’s academic contributions have been published in several prestigious journals, including Harvard Business Review, California Management Review, Management Science, Operations Research, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management, and Production and Operations Management.

He co-directs the ‘Consortium for Operational Excellence in Retailing,’ a research group comprising academics and leading retailers, and is the founder and director of 4R Systems, a company that uses science and technology to help retail chains maximize profit from their inventory.

Commenting on his new role, Raman said, “C5i has consistently innovated with their AI & analytics solutions, building on their product and consulting capabilities by leveraging machine learning and, lately, incorporating GenAI. The leadership’s focus on amplifying human potential and business impact is impressive. I look forward to working with them to build on their success.”

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider, integrating human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases, combining technical and business domain expertise with robust solutions.