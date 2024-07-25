26.1 C
India’s VOD industry to create 280,000 jobs by 2028, faces challenges despite rapid growth

Leading streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Sony Liv and Zee5 are at the forefront of this cultural exportation, poised to cement Indian content. (Representative image: iStock)

India’s video-on-demand (VOD) industry is set to create 280,000 jobs by 2028, potentially reaching over 330,000 as the need for specialized skills grows. In 2023 alone, it created 174,000 direct and indirect jobs. Despite its potential, the industry faces several challenges.

Streaming revenues are now 1.5 times the net share of movie producers from theatrical releases. Media Partners Asia (MPA) report for Prime Video India highlights that premium VOD will drive 50 per cent of revenue growth in India’s video market.

The report, “Beyond Screens – Streaming VOD’s Impact on The Creative Economy,” was published on Wednesday (24). It notes that from 2016 to 2023, over 1,500 original titles were released on VOD platforms, generating 174,000 job opportunities in 2023.

The industry’s growth could open up 280,000 jobs by 2028, with potential for 330,000 due to increased demand for skills in VFX, animation, subtitling, and dubbing.

Historically, television led content investments, but online video, excluding sports, is expected to reach a 30 per cent share by 2028, up from 24 per cent in 2024.

The report says streaming is driving growth in the video entertainment sector.

Telecom industries also benefit from video streaming, with online videos accounting for 70 per cent of their data traffic. Premium video platforms are expanding the reach of Indian content nationwide.

“By showcasing India’s diverse cultures and progressive outlook to audiences in over 190 countries, these platforms are elevating the country’s international influence to new heights. Leading streaming services like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Sony Liv and Zee5 are at the forefront of this cultural exportation, poised to cement Indian content’s place alongside global phenomena like Anime, K-pop, and K-dramas,” MPA said.

The report highlights the social and economic benefits of streaming VOD, but also notes challenges such as congestion of production facilities, infrastructure bottlenecks, shortages of skilled personnel, and piracy.

“As India’s creative economy stands on the brink of unprecedented growth and global impact, this report serves as a crucial roadmap for industry stakeholders and policymakers alike. The streaming VOD sector is not just reshaping entertainment; it’s redefining India’s place on the world stage,” MPA concluded.

