24.8 C
New York
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessIMF executive praises India's 2024 Budget: Tax cuts, angel tax removal to...
Business

IMF executive praises India’s 2024 Budget: Tax cuts, angel tax removal to boost India-US economic ties

By: vibhuti

Date:

Subramanian noted that the India-US partnership is at an important stage and will grow stronger, benefiting both nations. (Photo credit: @SubramanianKri)

Related stories

Business

India’s VOD industry to create 280,000 jobs by 2028, faces challenges despite rapid growth

India's video-on-demand (VOD) industry is set to create 280,000...
Business

Blue Screen Day: Global outage leaves Microsoft users frustrated

In an unprecedented global outage, Microsoft services were down...
Business

LT Foods opens new facility in Harlow to tap £1 billion UK rice market

LT Foods, an Indian-origin global FMCG company, has opened...
Business

Mercedes-Benz eyes India’s electric vehicle market with new entry-level models

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce entry-level electric vehicles (EVs)...
Business

AI Firm C5i appoints Indian-American Ananth Raman as strategic advisor

AI & Analytics company C5i has announced the appointment...

Reducing corporate tax and removing Angel Tax in the 2024 Indian Budget will help promote economic ties between India and the US, says a leading Indian economist.

Prof. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), spoke to business leaders and investors about the Union Budget 2024-25. The event was organized by the Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Subramanian highlighted the reduction of Corporate Tax from 40 per cent to 35 per cent and the removal of Angel Tax as key measures that would boost India-US economic engagement. The Consulate shared this information on a post on X.

He praised the budget, calling it a move that would strengthen India’s economy and support inclusive development. This aligns with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ or Developed India by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

Subramanian noted that the India-US partnership is at an important stage and will grow stronger, benefiting both nations. He mentioned that the tax reduction would encourage foreign companies to set up branches in India, boosting foreign investments.

- Advertisement -

He also appreciated the removal of the Angel Tax, which he said would be significant for India’s startup ecosystem and encourage external investments, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The budget’s focus on capital expenditure, especially infrastructure, was praised for its potential to boost job creation. Subramanian emphasized the importance of formal job creation through more manufacturing units.

The discussion also covered simplifying tax procedures, fiscal management, investment in digital infrastructure, and reducing customs duty on various goods.

Nishith Desai, from Nishith Desai Associates, discussed simplifying Indian legal and tax procedures in the budget.

Sameer Narang, Chief Economist of ICICI Bank, praised the budget’s fiscal prudence, noting the reduction of the fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent from an earlier estimate of 5.1 per cent in the interim budget.

Sandeep Chhajed, CEO of IIFL Capital Inc USA, spoke about India’s investment in digital infrastructure, simplification of GST, and reduction in customs duty on various goods.

USISPF posted on X that key discussions at the event included reducing Corporate Tax from 40 per cent to 35 per cent to boost FDI, improving the business environment, investing in India’s infrastructure, strengthening supply chains, and building a clean energy economy.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India’s VOD industry to create 280,000 jobs by 2028, faces challenges despite rapid growth

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Deadpool & Wolverine gets a desi twist in this cosplay | Watch video

Trending 0
The movie Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office...

Indian-American fundraiser urges Kamala Harris to visit hometown in India if elected as president

News 0
An Indian-American fundraiser has urged US Vice President Kamala...

Jaya Bachchan reacts after being called ‘Jaya Amitabh Bachchan’ in Indian parliament | Watch video

Trending 0
Bollywood actor and Rajya Sabha (upper house) parliament member,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc